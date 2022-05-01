Katie Taylor keen for ‘phenomenal’ rematch against Amanda Serrano in Dublin after split decision victory

(AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Taylor proclaimed her enthusiasm for a rematch with Amanda Serrano in front of 90,000 people in Dublin after successfully defending her world title belts in New York City.

A trailblazing showdown between the Irish champion and Puerto-Rican Serrano finished in Taylor’s favour on Saturday night as she claimed a split decision victory.

But talk turned quickly to another bout between the stars, which could take place on home turf for Taylor.

“The rematch would be absolutely phenomenal and if it was in Dublin, we could sell out Croke Park,” she said.

“That would be unbelievable. We've seen something special here. Imagine fighting in front of 80,000 or 90,000 people at Croke Park. Absolutely, that can happen.

“I have no plans of retiring right now. I love my sport, I love fighting and I just want to keep making history and keep doing what I'm doing.”

Billed as one of boxing’s biggest showdowns, regardless of gender, Taylor and Serrano thrilled for 10 gruelling rounds in front of a packed Madison Square Garden.

“Both myself and Amanda have broken down so many barriers over the last few years in our sport,” she added. “I guess we're both winners in a certain way after this.

“What we do and actually achieved absolutely is going to inspire a lot of young girls after that fight.

“At Madison Square Garden, there was Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, now people will absolutely be talking about myself and Amanda Serrano for years and years to come. This was a history-making fight.”