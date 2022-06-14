Katie Price's Fiancé Carl Woods Has Threatening Language Or Behaviour Charge Dropped

Katie Price and Carl Woods pictured arriving in court earlier this year (Photo: GC Images via Getty Images)

Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods has confirmed reports that his charge of using ​​threatening, abusive or insulting language or behaviour has been dropped.

Carl pleaded not guilty to the charge – which related to an alleged incident in Little Canfield, a village in Essex last year – back in March.

On Monday afternoon, The Sun reported that the charge had been dropped due to a lack of evidence, just days before he was due to appear in court.

Following this, Carl shared a screenshot of the tabloid’s article on his Instagram story, and confirmed that the story was true.

He told his followers: “Today is a wicked day for me, because do you know what? Remember that bullshit case, that one that was full of lies? [...] I told everybody it was bollocks and I got untold abuse over it. Well now, it’s been proved to be the shit that it was.

“And guess what that means? It’s my turn to talk. And let me tell you, get the fucking popcorn ready, because I am not going to hold back.”

Carl confirmed that the charges against him have been dropped (Photo: Neil Mockford via Getty Images)

Colchester Magistrates’ Court previously heard that Carl “got into an argument with his partner at his home address”, which “resulted in [her] leaving his property to go to another property”.

The prosecution claimed: “The defendant followed her and attempted to force the door of that property and was heard shouting outside in the street which was overheard by neighbours.”

Carl’s lawyer dismissed the row as “nothing more than a squabble”.

The former Love Island contestant previously said of the matter: “I will tell you now. I was charged with a public order [offence]. Me and Katie argued in the street. Yes, I used foul language. I got charged for that. That’s a public order [offence]. Nothing to do with anything else.”

Katie and Carl announced their engagement in April 2021, after around 10 months of dating.

Carl and Katie pictured on a red carpet in the early days of their relationship (Photo: Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images)

The former glamour model had previously said she’d hoped to have tied the knot by the end of last year, explaining that she wanted to marry Carl quickly so her terminally-ill mum Amy Price would be able to attend.

Katie has been married three times before, to singer Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid and former stripper and builder Kieran Hayler.

She and ex-husbands Pete and Kieran each share two children. Katie also has a 19-year-old son, Harvey, from a previous relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

