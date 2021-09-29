Katie Price's family post message of concern and support after crash

Katie Price pictured at the National Television Awards earlier this month

Katie Price's family have said their "worst fears nearly came true" following reports that she has been involved in a car accident.

The reality TV star was arrested after crashing her car on Tuesday, according to The Sun newspaper.

A statement posted on the 43-year-old's Instagram account and attributed to her family said they had been "concerned" about her wellbeing for some time.

They urged fans to send positive messages of support.

Price is not believed to have been seriously injured in the incident in West Sussex, but The Sun published photos of a car on its side.

The #B2135 east of #WestGrinsted has now reopened after an earlier single vehicle crash .@WestSussexFire @SECAmbulance and @SussexRoadsPol all attended and the Occupant of the vehicle is thankfully on the whole okay.



"Today our worst fears nearly came true," the family statement said. "As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs. We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.

"We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time and space she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister."

A statement from Sussex Police said: "Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (September 28).

"A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

"The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged."

A statement from the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: "South East Coast Ambulance was called at approximately 6.30am to reports of an RTC on the B2135 at Partridge Green.

"One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital."

The reported crash came a day after Price spoke about her difficulty visiting her son Harvey, who is disabled and studying at a residential college, because she was unable to drive.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Monday, she said: "Harvey's in Cheltenham now, he keeps ringing me saying, 'Mummy I miss you, I need your kisses and cuddles', so it is quite hard.

"Obviously I don't get my licence back until December, so I can't just whizz in the car down there and it's not close."

