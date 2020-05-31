Katie Price 'can't wait' to take Harvey clubbing after he turned 18 in lockdown

Katie Price with her son Harvey leaves Portcullis House in London after giving evidence to the Commons Petitions Committee where she called for online abuse to be made a specific offence. (Photo by Nick Ansell/PA Images via Getty Images)

Katie Price has said she “can’t wait” to take son Harvey out clubbing after the youngster turned 18 during lockdown.

Harvey’s milestone birthday was last week, but while he had to settle with a Zoom party with friends and family to mark the occasion, his mum has plans to take him to a nightclub to celebrate properly once lockdown comes to an end.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Speaking to New Magazine, Price said: "After lockdown I can't wait to take him to a nightclub - he will love it.

Read more: Katie Price took drug tests to prove to Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler she was fit to parent

"I'll wind him up and say 'do you want a beer, Harv?' Not that he even knows what it is, but he goes, 'no, just Ribena'."

Make sure you remember your ID Harvey!

With lockdown measures including the enforced closure of pubs and nightclubs, the Prices may have a little while to wait yet, with plans to open such businesses not expected until at least July.

Price, who has four other children, has spoken regularly about the abuse her eldest son has faced at the hands of online trolls.

Harvey, whose dad is former Aston Villa and Man United striker Dwight Yorke, is often made fun of because of the way he looks and his disability.

The cruel jibes have lead to Price starting the Harvey’s Law campaign, which aims to try and make online bullying a specific criminal offence.

Junior Andre, Harvey Price, Katie Price and Princess Andre attend a VIP screening of "The Lego Movie" at the Vue West End on February 9, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/WireImage)

Last year she told Channel 5 Harvey should not have to be “hidden away” to avoid being made fun of.

She said: "I think it's good that he's in public eye because there's so many people out there who are scared, they don't know how to cope or they don't go out because they think people might look at them.

Read more: Katie Price says she'll need lifelong therapy

"Why should Harvey be hidden away? Everyone loves him, he's got such a following. Just because of his disabilities why should be be treated any different?"

You can read the rest of Price’s interview in this week’s issue of New Magazine.