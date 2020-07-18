Katie Price shares first photos of son Harvey after intensive care battle

Katie Price with her son Harvey leaves Portcullis House in London after giving evidence to the Commons Petitions Committee where she called for online abuse to be made a specific offence. (Photo by Nick Ansell/PA Images via Getty Images)

Harvey Price is out of intensive care after being rushed to hospital last week, mum Katie has confirmed.

Price took to social media on Friday (17 July) to give fans an update on Harvey’s wellbeing, as well as sharing photos of the 18-year-old in his hospital bed.

Harvey was hospitalised last weekend when his temperature rose suddenly and he complained of struggling to breathe.

But after four nights in the intensive care unit, Harvey looks to be making a recovery as he posed for tender pictures with his former glamour model mum.

Posting the images on Instagram, Price used the caption to update fans and praise her “brave” son.

She wrote: "Hey everyone update my @officialmrharveyprice baby boy, he has been incredibly strong and brave and this evening he has improved.

"I'm so happy, it's been so difficult, I love him so much and want to thank you all again for your support and lovely messages.

"This picture I've taken today , only one drip in and moved out of icu."

The post was signed off with praying and love heart emojis.

It has so far not been revealed what caused Harvey, whose dad is former Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke, to require treatment in intensive care.

However, it’s been confirmed he has undertaken a COVID-19 test.

A representative for Price said earlier this week: "He's had the test because it's routine and not because they're worried that's what has caused him to go back into hospital and Katie remains calm. She is not panicking and her focus is on Harvey and his recovery. Harvey is trending all over the world and Katie is just now waiting on the doctor's advice."

Harvey has born with a number of health conditions, and has been diagnosed with autism and Prader-Willi syndrome. He is also partially-sighted.