Katie Price sadness as online trolls get Harvey's name trending on Twitter

Katie Price with her son Harvey leaves Portcullis House in London after giving evidence to the Commons Petitions Committee where she called for online abuse to be made a specific offence. (Photo by Nick Ansell/PA Images via Getty Images)

Katie Price has revealed her sadness at son Harvey Price trending on Twitter again because of online trolls.

The mum-of-five took to the social media site to say she had spotted her son’s name trending and had hoped it was due to the money he has helped raise for the NHS from profits made by T-shirts he had designed.

The 17-year-old, who is partially blind and autistic, designed frog-themed tops which have raised over £12,000.

Proud mum Price spotted his name was trending and assumed it was because of his fundraising efforts, but this was not the case.

She tweeted: “Saw Harvey Price was trending and thought perhaps people were praising him for his great efforts in raising money for @NHSCharities & @CavellTrust. Sadly not.”

Saw Harvey Price was trending and thought perhaps people were praising him for his great efforts in raising money for @NHSCharities & @CavellTrust.



Sadly not. #HarveysLaw https://t.co/dvYTULiAJH — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) May 16, 2020

She ended the tweet with the hashtag #HarveysLaw, a campaign she started to try and make online bullying a specific criminal offence.

Harvey has been a regular target for online trolls, often due to his appearance, and Price has spoke often about the pain it causes her.

In November, she said in a video posted on Instagram with a poster saying: “Give us a break! Bullying is wrong. End of.”

In the same video, Harvey, whose father is former Man United striker Dwight Yorke, addressed the camera and said: “Please don’t be horrible to Harvey.”

Price recently spoke of the pride she feels at her son’s efforts in raising money for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

She told The Sun last week: "I am so proud of him!"

"Harvey loves to draw - this is Harvey doing his bit for the NHS; the doctors and nurses have been there for Harvey from the day he was born.

"Without them, he wouldn't be where he is today - he's already got loads of new designs ready to go!"

You can buy the charity garments designed by Harvey to help the NHS here.