Katie Price poses as a nun as she launches OnlyFans channel to ‘be in control’

Katie Price at the launch of her OnlyFans channel (Getty Images)

Katie Price has announced she will be launching a channel on OnlyFans to share “glamorous shots” and updates about her life.

The former glamour model dressed up as a nun when she made the announcement on Wednesday at a press conference in London.

It comes as the 43-year-old faces the possibility of jail after being arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Price arrived at a photocall for the announcement dressed as a nun with a bright pink sash which said “My Body My Rules”.

She said: “I see my OnlyFans channel as a place I can feel secure, confident, empowered and beautiful.

“Yes there will be some glamorous shots but most importantly, this will be a place for me to share my world and my adventures with my closest supporters in my own authentic voice.”

Just days ago, the former glamour model was arrested in Sussex after allegedly sending abusive messages to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancée Michelle Penticost.

The reality TV star is banned from contacting Penticost under the terms of a five-year restraining order, imposed in 2019, after she verbally abused her in a school playground.

She also avoided having to appear in court on Monday after a fine totalling £7,358 she owed was paid.

The star is already on a sixteen-week suspended sentence for drink driving.

The sentence came after she flipped her car while driving to see a friend in Horsham, Sussex on September 28.

Price, who is engaged to Carl Woods, has been married to singer Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid and Hayler.

She has five children, two with Hayler, two with Andre and a son from a relationship with former footballer Dwight Yorke.

Ms Price has also spoken out about her experience as a parent of a child with special needs and made a well-received documentary about her son with Yorke.

Harvey was born with septo-optic dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and a learning disability.