Katie Price says she'll need life long therapy after admitting to 'going off the rails'

Katie Price has said she’ll need “intense therapy” for the rest of her life admitting she has been “slowly going off the rails for over ten years”.

The 41-year-old shared a preview clip on her social media for an upcoming episode of her show My Crazy Life.

The clip shows a through-a-window embrace with mum Amy just before lockdown began, and sees Price candidly discussing her mental health issues.

The post is captioned: "Before the lockdown began, I went to visit my mum for a chat through the window."

She reveals in the clip: "I've been slowly going off the rails for just over 10 years.

"At times I've been a mess. I've been to hell and back, but I'm starting to feel like me again.

"Four weeks in hospital and some intense therapy that will continue for the rest of my life has got me back to being me."

Ending on a positive note, she added: "It just goes to show, if I can do it, anyone can."

She responded to the post to say: “If you are struggling and need to talk, the samaritans operate a free phone line open 24/7.”

Price was married to singer Peter Andre between 2005 and 2009 after meeting on the third series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here in 2004.

The pair had two children together, adding to her eldest son Harvey.

After splitting Andre, she went on to marry Alex Reid in 2010 and then Kieran Hayler in 2013.

She and Hayler had two children before separating and filing for divorce in 2018.

The special one of Katie Price: My Crazy Life will air on Red Quest Monday 4 May at 10pm.