Katie Price launching new petition to combat online hate as 5-year-old 'BGT' contestant is trolled
Katie Price has said she's started a new petition to put an end to online hate.
The mother-of-five appeared on Tuesday's This Morning as Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finalist Jade Kilduff spoke about the abuse her five-year-old brother Christian, who was born with cerebral palsy, had received from trolls.
It comes as Price has campaigned for Harvey's Law, a proposed law calling to make online abuse a criminal offence. It's named after her eldest son Harvey, 18, who has been diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome, Septo-optic Dysplasia and autism and has experienced severe trolling online.
'It's so cowardly...'
Britain’s Got Talent runner-up Jade Kilduff, who led the inspirational choir @signalongwithus, reveals the horrific abuse her little brother Christian, who lives with cerebral palsy, has received online. pic.twitter.com/NrgBLiQDza
Jade and her sibling had competed in last year's competition as part of sign language choir Sign Along With Us but Christian has since been subjected to slurs and death threats.
Price then spoke about developments in her campaigning as they discussed what can be done to put a stop to trolling.
"I've got a new campaign coming out, a new petition this week. Because it has to stop," she said. "I’d love to go and meet some of these trolls and ask what goes through their heads to make these videos and comments.
"I’m starting a new petition basically. I think online on any apps, you should have ID so then you can get tracked. Because at the moment, they can close you down down but then they can open other account and start abusing again.
"Sometimes I think it does encourage them. When I've named and shamed people, I think they get a kick out of it. But as soon as these trolls know you’ll get fined or go on a register, I do think it will slow down."
Last June saw Price appear virtually at the Commons Petitions Committee where she said trolling had been getting worse.
The former glamour model and her son recently featured in a well-received BBC documentary that saw the pair look for colleges for Harvey as they both prepared for him to live a more independent life away from home.
Watch: Katie Price calls for consequences for online abuse