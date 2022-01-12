Katie Price lashes out at Emily Andre again as she says she’s ‘not innocent’

Katie Price pictured in London in 2021 (PA)

Katie Price has launched a fresh attack on Emily Andre saying she was “not innocent”.

Initially the former glamour model, 43, hit out at the NHS worker in a stinging Instagram post calling her a “disgusting person”.

Ms Andre did not retaliate and failed to mention the row on Loose Women during her TV appearance in recent days.

However, the mum-of-five made another dig at her ex husband Peter’s wife on Wednesday when asked about the ongoing reports.

A spokesperson for the star told The Mirror: “This is all very boring and Kate is looking forwards to her own wedding with Carl Woods this year.”

They added: “There is stuff behind the scenes that goes on and have to agree Emily isn’t innocent.”

A representative for Peter and Emily Andre offered no further comment on the story. The Standard has approached Katie Price for further comment.

The row kicked off at the weekend when Ms Price first fired off an explosive message directed at Ms Andre on social media.

Over the weekend, she wrote on Instagram: “My mouth has been shut for so long but I’ve had enough of people selling stories on me and particularly this so called woman @dr_emily_official.

“Always said I don’t want to be famous yet doesn’t do too bad to stay away from media and TV and now trying to make a career out of it.’

“So cringe she has used my children to make money in photo shoots yet covers her own children’s faces up!”

She added: “She claims to be a doctor who clearly doesn’t have a clue about mental health.

“Oh and stopped my daughter from visiting me at The Priory when she wanted to see her mum. She is so jealous of my relationship I have with Princess and puts me down.

“Emily you are not and never will be my kids’ parent so mind your own business, your so two faced and definitely not the person you portray to the public.

“I think you’re a disgusting person so stop trying to interfere in my life.”

Ms Andre ignored the comments when she appeared on TV discussing her “supportive” husband and her new book for teenage girls about puberty.

She told Loose Women: “He’s been so proud. It’s been so lovely. Of all the things I’ve done, he’s been so supportive. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years, my gosh!

“I wish I had thought of something good to say. I’m sure we’ll probably go out for dinner, maybe we’ll go away for a couple of days. I don’t know. I might leave it to him actually.”