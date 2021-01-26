Katie Price Applauded By Viewers Of Moving Harvey And Me Documentary: 'An Exceptional Mum'
Katie Price has won praise from viewers after her BBC documentary Katie Price: Harvey And Me aired on TV.
The one-off doc followed Katie and her eldest son Harvey Price – who is partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and other learning and behavioural difficulties – as he celebrated his 18th birthday, as well as searching for a residential college where he can live now he is in the adult care system.
During the candid documentary, the former model spoke about the realities of having Harvey at home with her, and opened up about their close bond.
Harvey And Me proved to be an emotional watch for many viewers, with Katie commenting afterwards: “I wanted to say thank you so much to @bbcone, @Minnow_Films and the general public for all your support in the lead up to #HarveyandMe and the incredible feedback tonight.
“This really has been such an amazing journey for Harvey and myself, and I want to continue the conversation surrounding the difficulties that parents of children with complex needs face, and help parents going through a similar situation.”
You’re the most amazing mother Katie! Harvey has such a great personality, you can tell how much you genuinely love and care for him. A lovely programme to watch this evening, I hope he’s accepted Into Lucky star 🐸
— ₳rïane (@arianeshad) January 25, 2021
Just watched Harvey & me I take my hat off to you Katie you and Harvey have the best relationship ever I hope you get your funding he deserves to be happy he’s got such a great personality 👏👏 x
— Boycie 💙💛 (@ivanLUFC) January 25, 2021
Congratulations to Katie and Harvey on an excellent bbc programme tonight. Great informative tv that should be watched by all. Fingers crossed that Harvey gets to attend his choice of college.
— Sarah Howard (@SarahJHoward3) January 26, 2021
🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾 for Harvey. #harveyandme surprised me. I wasn’t expecting to learn so much about how people with complex needs are treated. I also wasn’t expecting to warm to Katie but she is an exceptional mum. What a brilliant documentary
— Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) January 25, 2021
What a great mum you are, it’s lovely to see what a wonderful relationship you and Harvey have. I hope he gets a place at the college you liked 🤞💚
— Paula (@PaulaL1882) January 25, 2021
Thank you for this programme. Shining a light on the real world challenges faced by people w complex needs entering adulthood (and their parents) that people outside of that world never see. I hope the LA approve the college!
— Dr Ruth J. Tully - Forensic Psychologist (@TullyForenPsych) January 26, 2021
You are amazing and Harvey is a superstar x thank you for raising awareness of the battles that parents face with children with sen and complex needs x
— Diane L Harley (@diane_harley1) January 25, 2021
#HarveyPrice #harveyandme @BBCOne absolutely love, love, love Harvey. No denying how much #katieprice loves him. So beautiful to see 🥰
— Tracey (@QatapultTv) January 25, 2021
U should be so proud of urswlf 4 raising such an amazing young man & the lengths u go to to get the right provision for him is astonishing. Praying that ur LA agree the setting that you have requested 🙏🏼
— Lianne Adams (@Li_sherry_Adams) January 25, 2021
You can say what you want about @KatiePrice - but one thing for certain is she is a bloody great Mum & she has done the very best for Harvey all his life ♥️ #harveyandme
— *Emily* (@LittleHoge) January 25, 2021
Absolutely amazing watching what an incredible mother @KatiePrice is, it brought tears to my eyes watching their bond and the love and patience she has, what an absolute sweetheart he is too, fingers crossed for his place at the college 🙏 #HarveyPrice #HarveyAndMe
— Cassandra Snowden (@Cassie_Snowden) January 26, 2021
For all you people that have ever trolled Harvey Price or criticized @KatiePrice for what ever reason, Please put bbc1 on and watch Harvey and Me, I hope you feel ashamed for every bad tweet/trolling you have ever made . Katie's strength actually amazes me #harveyandme
— Skylar (@Skyseys) January 25, 2021
People have their opinions of Katie Price but there is no denying how much LOVE and support she gives Harvey. That boy is loved with all of her heart.
Also so lovely to see teaching professionals speak so highly of Harvey’s potential. I hope he gets into that school he loves 🤞
— Glen Bartlett (@glenbartlett) January 25, 2021
Katie Price is so misjudged, she’s extraordinary and an amazing mother. The way she understands his anxiety and triggers and can diffuse him. Harvey is an absolute gem. No one can fault her as a parent. #katieprice #harveyandme #harveyprice
— Natalie Wiltshire (@Natalie91__xox) January 25, 2021
You really can’t take it away from @KatiePrice - she is an incredible mother who is 100% committed to the welfare of her children. Her bond with Harvey is beautiful and special. Watch the documentary on BBC. It’s eye opening and inspiring #harveyandme
— John Conroy (@johnconroy1986) January 25, 2021
Very moved by tonight's BBC documentary about Katie Price and her son Harvey, charting the changes in her and Harvey’s life as he turns 18 and decisions need to be made about his care and future life#katieprice - amazing mum! 👏#harveyandme pic.twitter.com/gyd8Pnloa9
— ✨Judy Harris✨ (@JVPRimage) January 25, 2021
Speaking ahead of the documentary, Katie said she hoped that the 18-year-old would die before her, claiming he “won’t cope” without her.
“He’d be so heartbroken because I know everything about him - how he likes to be tickled, how I finish his sentences, I play the mum and dad role,” she explained (via The Sun).
“And you can’t beat your mum’s cuddles, no one can cuddle him at school, I don’t think anyone else could care for him like me and he wouldn’t understand why I wasn’t there.”
Katie continued: “I don’t want him to die, don’t get me wrong, but other mums would understand who were in my situation.
“It’s because I care about Harvey. Of course, he has siblings who would make sure he was OK. It’s just because I have that much of a bond with him, it would just break his heart.”
During the documentary, Katie also spoke of her hopes that Harvey’s father, footballer Dwight Yorke, who has been largely absent from the 18-year-old’s life, might get in contact in the future.
“I’ve always said the door is open for Dwight when he wants to get in touch,” Katie said.
“Harvey has done nothing wrong. He deserves to know his dad and meet his half-brother. I wonder if he even knows Harvey is his brother?”
Katie Price: Harvey & Me is now available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.