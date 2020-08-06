Katie Price 'gutted' after 'devastating' news about her broken feet

Katie Price has told fans she is “gutted” after getting some “devastating” news about her broken feet.

The star, 42, broke both ankles and both feet during a recent holiday in Turkey and at the time told her followers on social media that she wouldn't be able to walk for up to six months and would have to have surgery.

She is now back in the UK and updated fans after meeting with doctors and having a scan.

“Just finished my appointment with my consultant and surgeon about my feet,” Price posted on her Instagram Story.

“After further scans, the news is absolutely devastating…”

Price did not share more details about what the scan revealed but did add that she was “gutted”.

The mum-of-five previously explained that she hurt herself while leaping over a wall during her holiday with her children Princess and Junior and her new beau Carl Woods.

Going into detail in a video posted to her YouTube channel, she shared: "Silly me, at my age, should calm things down. Basically, silly little accident. I was running and jumped over a wall, as it was a little shortcut, and didn’t really judge the height.

"I just sort of fell funny on my ankles and I fractured the hairline in my heels and stuff."

Price told fans that the injury was “the most painful thing ever”.

“Like when I was trying to put the cast on, I was screaming in pain,” she added. “They said I won’t be able to walk for three to six months.”