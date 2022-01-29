Katie Price’s daughter says she didn’t want to live in Mucky Mansion because of ‘bad memories’

Katie Price’s daughter Princess has revealed that she did not want to live in her mum’s ‘Mucky Mansion’ because it had “so many bad memories”.

In the second episode of a new Channel 4 series Mucky Mansion, which follows Katie Price’s bid to renovate her home, the star’s 14-year-old daughter Princess helped to decorate her bedroom.

She said that her mum’s new positive mental attitude had helped change her mind on the £1.3m home in Horsham, Sussex.

As the pair got stuck into redecorating Princess’s bedroom, Katie said: “Princess didn’t want to stay here.

"We’ve all got memories of the house, so I want to recreate everything and not have everything the same."

Princess said: "I didn’t really like this house at the start. It was a dark house. There were just so many bad memories in it.

“I didn’t even want to walk on the driveway.

"Before my mum’s head was in a bad place but now her head is in a good place, it’s a lot better. I’m excited. I didn’t think we’d come back here to be honest."

Princess Price (Channel 4)

Price and her fiancé Carl Woods were pictured this week reportedly on their way to a fertility clinic sparking speculation the reality star could be expecting a sixth child.

The former glamour model is already mother to sons Harvey, 19 Junior, 16, and Jett, seven, as well as daughters Princess,14, and Bunny, six.

The star announced on Wednesday she will be launching a channel on OnlyFans to share “glamorous shots” and updates about her life.

Price arrived at a photocall for the announcement dressed as a nun with a bright pink sash which said “My Body My Rules”.

Last week, the former model was arrested in Sussex after allegedly sending abusive messages to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancée Michelle Penticost.

The reality TV star is banned from contacting Penticost under the terms of a five-year restraining order, imposed in 2019, after she verbally abused her in a school playground.