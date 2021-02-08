Katie Price urges everyone to get COVID jab despite Harvey's reaction and hospital dash
Katie Price has urged people to get the COVID jab, saying she is still looking forward to hers despite son Harvey being rushed to hospital after a bad reaction to the vaccine.
Harvey, 18, had received his first dose of the vaccine on Friday as he is classed as being in a vulnerable group, but Price shared the scary experience of having to take him to A&E after he developed a temperature of 39.9C and began shaking.
Despite the reaction, Price told The Sun that Harvey had recovered well and encouraged others to take up their appointments for jabs.
She said: “I don't want anyone worrying about him as he’s fine now at home eating carrot cake. Despite Harvey's reaction, he is one of a kind, the COVID jab is so important especially for those in high risk categories.
"I am so much happier in the knowledge Harvey is safer now he has had his."
Adding that he had had a number of tests in hospital and that his reaction was related to the complex range of medications he takes, Price said it hadn’t put her off the vaccine.
Thank you for all your kind messages and best wishes for Harvey, he is home, safe and well. pic.twitter.com/oYYsYkhl83
— Katie Price (@KatiePrice) February 7, 2021
She said: "The doctors and nurses were fantastic so I can't wait to still have my COVID injection and I still recommend everyone else have it and Harvey is safe and well."
Her rep also added that she was keen to see others with complex medical conditions vaccinated under medical supervision and monitored for 24 hours if resources were available.
The mother and son recently featured in BBC documentary Katie Price: Harvey and Me, which followed their search for a residential college for Harvey to move into full time.
Price felt that she had found the right place by the end of the programme, but was waiting to hear back about funding for Harvey to attend.
