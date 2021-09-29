Katie Price gets jail warning as she’s sent to The Priory

Katie Price has been told to have treatment at the Priory after pleading guilty to drink driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The TV star, 43, was told that her sentence would be deferred on the condition she goes to the renowned centre and does not commit any further offences.

She is banned from driving in the interim.

Chair of the bench Julie Hutton warned her: “We regularly send people to prison for driving whilst disqualified.”

The mum-of-five was told she must also engage with the probation service so a report can be prepared.

“On that basis, Ms Price, you are free to go and good luck at the Priory,” Ms Hutton said.

Price appeared wearing a pink jumper in the dock at Crawley Magistrates’ Court after she was involved in a crash near her home in Sussex on Tuesday.

Defence solicitor Joe Harrington said Ms Price was going through a “really difficult period” after a lot of “personal problems”.He said: “She has had a lot of personal problems recently.

Currently she is in the process of bankruptcy proceedings, so her house may be repossessed.

“So, quite a lot going on in this lady’s life, a really difficult period.”

Crawley Magistrates’ Court heard she reportedly told police officers at the scene, “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.”

A drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine, prosecutor Debbie Jones told the court.

Mr Harrington argued the driving was a “one-off” incident and asked magistrates to defer the sentencing for several weeks.

He said: “As I understand it, Ms Price had been drinking, she was lonely, and she decided to go and see a friend who lived a relatively short distance away and that is when the incident happened.”

Price is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to three charges: driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving while unfit to drive through drink.

Earlier, her family said they have been concerned “for some time” about the TV personality’s mental wellbeing.

Story continues

An image shared by police from the scene on Tuesday showed a car flipped on its side.

Officers responded to the crash at around 6.20am, where Price was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs.

(PA)

The former glamour model was taken to hospital.

At the time, Sussex Police said: “Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (28 September).

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”

The two magistrates, including chair of the bench Julie Hutton, rose to consider their decision before confirming her sentence would be deferred.

Read More

Katie Price warned she faces prison after drink-driving while banned

Katie Price’s fiance will ‘always be there’ for star following crash

Katie Price’s family concerned for star’s mental health following car crash