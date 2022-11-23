Katie Price and Carl Woods split amid cheating claims: ‘It’s done’

Carl Woods has announced that he and Katie Price have split following their recent holiday in Thailand.

The used-car salesman, 33, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday morning November 22), to reveal he and Price, 44, are no longer together, while accusing her of cheating on him.

He told his followers: “So, there’s no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing.

“But me and Katie are not together anymore. I found out yesterday that Katie cheated on me. She’s admitted that she cheated on me. She slept with somebody else.

“So yeah, that’s the end of that, I guess. I’m just going to have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrate on me. But that’s done.”

The Standard has contacted a spokesperson for Katie Price for comment.

The couple got engaged last April — 10 months after they started dating in 2020.

They have tattoos of each other’s faces inked on their bodies and openly discussed their desire to have a baby together.

The former glamour model’s engagement to Woods was her eighth engagement and would have been her fourth marriage.

The pair had often faced split rumours, however, Price denied they were true back in August, claiming her TikTok was hacked when a split announcement was posted.

While Woods also hit back at claims of a break-up in July, telling his followers in a video: “All of you are full of s**t.”

News of their split comes just days after they were seen at the launch of Lakeside Winter Wonderland with Price’s two youngest children, Jett, nine, and eight-year-old Bunny, whom she shares with ex Kieran Hayler.

Price, who is also mum to Harvey Price, 20, with ex Dwight Yorke, and Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, with former husband Peter Andre, had recently travelled to Thailand with Woods on what was reported to be her 12th holiday of the year.