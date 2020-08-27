Katie Price Announces Break From Spotlight To Focus On Recovery After Breaking Both Feet

Katie Price has announced she’s taking a break from the spotlight so she can focus on her recovery, after undergoing surgery on her broken feet.

The reality star and former glamour model suffered a serious injury while on holiday in Turkey last month, and since then has shared multiple candid updates about her condition on social media and her YouTube channel.

However, in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, Katie revealed that she would be keeping a low profile for the foreseeable future, so she can concentrate on healing.

“Katie is taking some time out of the media spotlight,” the statement read. “Her family and [doctors] have told Katie that she must rest in order to heal.

“Katie wants to thank everyone for their ongoing support and will be back when she feels ready.”

Although doctors in Turkey said they wanted to operate on Katie’s feet when she first injured them, she said at the time she would prefer to wait until her holiday was over and she was back in the UK.

She eventually underwent surgery earlier this month, and later revealed doctors had warned her she will need to learn to walk again, and that it could be up to two years until she’s “back on her feet” properly.

Katie also said she’d been told that she would experience arthritis and pain in her feet for the rest of her life.

A representative for Katie also confirmed that she’d been rushed back to hospital over the weekend, with a suspected infection.

