Katie Price ‘breaks up with fiancé Carl Woods’

Katie Price and Carl Woods (Katie Price/Carl Woods)

Katie Price has reportedly dumped her fiancé Carl Woods.

The reality TV star, 43, was heard telling friends they split when she attended the National Television Awards this week, according to reports.

Apparently Ms Prince told guests the couple’s recent getaway to St Lucia in the Caribbean had been “s**t” and they argued all the time.

A guest told The Sun: “She was telling people, ‘I’m single, I’ve dumped him’ and was clearly focused on moving on. They had been constantly rowing, and she said she’d had enough.

“She said she was back living at her house in West Sussex even though it wasn’t fully done up yet. But she was adamant she wouldn’t go back to his place. As far as she’s concerned, it’s over.”

The source added to the paper: “Katie said she couldn’t handle it anymore and wanted out.”

The former glamour model attended the star-studded ceremony after being nominated for her BBC documentary Katie Price: Harvey and Me was nominated for an award.

Ms Price and Mr Woods, 31, began dating in June last year after they were introduced by a mutual friend.

Their romance was a completely whirlwind; the pair got engaged this April and the mum-of-five hailed him as her “Prince Charming”.

She had been planning to walk down the aisle for the fourth time later this year.

This was the eighth time Ms Price has been engaged but she has only been married three times.

It comes after Ms Price was injured in an attack last month.

She was taken to hospital and later released after sustaining a facial injury in Little Canfield, Essex.

The mother-of-five told The Sun she was “devastated” and “in shock” after the alleged incident.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour and he has been released on bail until September 20.

