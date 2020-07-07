Katie Price's 'mucky mansion' vandalised by intruders in 'vendetta crime'

Katie Price's home has been vandalised by intruders. (PA)

Katie Price’s ‘mucky mansion’ has been left severely damaged by intruders following a break-in.

The 42-year-old reality star was not at home as the Sussex property - which featured in her TV show My Crazy Life - is being renovated and she is currently living in a rental property nearby.

Pictures published by The Sun newspaper show the ground floor ceiling collapsed after the upper floor was flooded - ruining the newly refurbished kitchen. Other images show debris littered around the property.

A representative for Price told Yahoo News UK: “She has been the victim of what the police are calling a vendetta crime.

“Katie is deeply upset and all her family and friends are supporting her as this time.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said in a statement: "On Monday morning (July 6th) police received a report that sometime since the previous day a residential address at Dial Post had been entered by a person or persons unknown.

"The property was not occupied at the time. It was not possible to establish whether anything had been stolen. Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 403 of 06/07."

Price - who was declared bankrupt last year - had previously said she was renovating the nine-bedroom mock-Tudor mansion with a view to selling it.

Katie Price was not living in the house at the time it was broken into. (Getty Images)

The property, which comes with stables and 12 acres of land, came to be dubbed ‘Mucky Mansions’ by Price after she revealed on her reality TV show how untidy it was and how her cats and dogs had soiled the carpets.

Price lives with 18-year-old son Harvey, son Junior, 14, daughter Princess, 13, six-year-old son Jett and five-year-old Bunny.

She recently revealed she has found love again with former Love Island star Carl Woods, who she has been dating for around a month.

Price shared a picture of the couple on Instagram, captioned, “Found my perfect prince finally @carljwoods.”

Woods, 31, is a car salesman who also works as a Channing Tatum lookalike. He appeared on ITV reality series Love Island in 2016.