Katie Meyer: Stanford University Soccer Player Found Dead Inside Campus Residence at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper for the Stanford University women's soccer team, has died, the school announced. She was 22.

Meyer, who was majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, was found dead in a campus residence, Stanford Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole said in a statement to the community on Wednesday.

The school did not reveal Meyer's cause of death, but first reported the passing of a then-unnamed undergraduate student on Tuesday.

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," Brubaker-Cole said. "Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general."

Meyer, a senior, previously made headlines in 2019 when she helped Stanford win the NCAA title against the University of North Carolina thanks to two saves with the game on the line.

"Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women's soccer championship in 2019," Brubaker-Cole said in her statement.

"Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community," she added.

In a bio on the university's website, Meyer talked about the challenge of balancing classes with her responsibilities on the field.

"Traveling during Fall Season can be stressful because I miss classes, but my professors have been so accommodating and understanding... my teammates and I try to pay them back by getting big wins for the Farm," she wrote.

"Balancing a tight schedule becomes a little bit easier when you have your best friends by your side to help motivate you," she added.

The university made counseling available at Meyer's residence hall and to athletes following her death.

"There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment," said Brubaker-Cole. "We are reaching out to all of you in our community, because this impacts all of us. Please know you are not alone. There are resources available to support us during this difficult time."

"We can all help by checking in on friends and loved ones," she continued. "Be caring to yourselves and one another. We will grieve this great loss together, and we will be here for each other. More details about opportunities to remember Katie as a community will be communicated as soon as we are able."