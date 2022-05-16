Katie Maloney Wanted to 'Take Control of the Narrative' with Tom Schwartz Divorce Filing

Katie Maloney Schwartz

Katie Maloney is revealing why she told the world about her divorce from Tom Schwartz after initially wanting to keep it private.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 35, appeared on the latest installment of Kamie Crawford's Relationsh*t podcast, and explained her decision to go public with the breakup.

"There was a lot of speculation and rumors happening. Listen, I don't know how," said Maloney. "We were trying to just keep it private and go through some motions and all of that just between us and tell on a need-to-know basis some friends and family before we made anything public. But it just started creeping out there. So we then went to Instagram as you do."

The reality star added that she considered sharing the news on her You're Gonna Love Me podcast.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz

However, she said, "I got really massively uncomfortable and had all sorts of anxiety once there was all these things swelling around. I don't like people speaking for me and saying things that maybe aren't true. I don't like that. So we had to take control of that narrative."

After 12 years together, Maloney and Schwartz, 39, announced their divorce on their own Instagram profiles in March.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," Maloney began in her message.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support," Maloney concluded her announcement, which was accompanied by a carousel of photos of the couple.

Schwartz also addressed the divorce on his Instagram profile, writing, "Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–in canned Instagram caption," he began. "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok."

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote in part, adding that "we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship" and that Maloney has "taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

The now-exes began dating in 2010 and were married in 2016, but they didn't file the official paperwork to be legally wed until 2019.