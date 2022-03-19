Katie Maloney Says She Felt 'Disconnected' from Tom Schwartz Ahead of Split: 'It Was Building Up'

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Katie Maloney is speaking candidly about what led to her split from Tom Schwartz.

Maloney, 35, reflected on what caused her and Schwartz, 39, to go their separate ways after 12 years together during an episode of her podcast, You're Gonna Love Me, on Friday.

After thanking supporters for their kind words amid the breakup, Maloney said, "I know [for] some people [it] may seem like a shock, or it may seem like an abrupt thing, but for us it's not like we just decided this this week or yesterday or the day before."

"There wasn't some kind of crazy incident that happened, there wasn't some crazy fight that resulted in this," she continued, speaking through tears. "It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I've ever had to make."

Added Maloney: "The best and only way I can describe it is just like waking up inside of my life and having this voice that just became louder and louder, and just events in my life and our relationship coming into focus and feeling the weight of them on me."

Noting that she wanted to "deny" and "push" the negative feelings surrounding her relationship with Schwartz "out of my head," Maloney said: "I love Tom, we built a life together, and he was my person and I wanted to be him with forever. But ultimately, I just wasn't happy."

After spending some time with her thoughts, and not sharing them with anyone else, the Bravo star reiterated that the feelings she was experiencing "didn't stop."

"It just became more clear, and I could just no longer deny it," she explained. "There were so many happy moments, even day to day. I love being with him, but ultimately, I was just not fulfilled."

"And there's other things that maybe one day I can talk about, but I don't really want to get into all that at the moment," Maloney added. "But I just realized that the choice I had to make was to just open up and tell him how I was feeling."

But telling Schwartz about her decision to separate, Maloney said, was not an easy feat. "It was the hardest, hardest thing to do," she said. "The hardest thing to tell him, because I knew it was gonna crush him."

Still, Maloney felt it was what she needed to do for her own happiness. "I had to really just start prioritizing myself and my happiness as well," she explained. "It just needed to happen."

"It got to a point where it felt like I was going to burst. For months it was building up," she continued. "I felt disconnected, I felt like I was drifted away further and further, I felt like I was drifting."

"And I couldn't stop it," added Maloney, who married Schwartz in 2016, though they didn't file the official paperwork to be legally wed until 2019.

During her candid podcast episode, Maloney also detailed that she and Schwartz are still living together.

"We do still live together in our house, and we're just trying to navigate these steps together and really work on becoming friends in that sense," she explained.

"Obviously we have the same friends and trying to hang out in a group together going through this and not making it awkward for anyone and not make anyone choose sides — that's been important to us," Maloney added, referring to their shared friend group of Vanderpump Rules costars.

Her statement came the same day that friend and fellow VPR star Ariana Madix denied reports from various outlets that Schwartz was staying at the home shared between herself and her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

"Nobody is crashing at our house," she wrote in an Instagram Story post. "Stop saying that."

Both Schwartz and Maloney confirmed their split in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday. A source later told PEOPLE that the couple had been lacking "intimacy" in their relationship "for quite a while."

"They act like terrific roommates," the insider explained, adding that the reality stars are still "a part of each other's lives" despite the breakup.

However, when it came to their future, the source noted that the pair was looking for different things in their relationship, with Schwartz seeking "more flexibility with his life" and Maloney wanting "more of a traditional marriage."