Katie Maloney Says Fans Will Be 'Surprised' by Her Reaction to Schwartz and Scheana's Kiss Revelation (Exclusive)

In the season 11 trailer for 'Vanderpump Rules', Schwartz confessed, "I've cheated ... I made out with Scheana in Vegas. No one even knows that"

Amanda Edwards/Getty, Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Katie Maloney (left) and Scheana Shay with Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney says she didn't quite react the way fans may think after her ex-husband Tom Schwartz dropped a major bombshell about his smooch with costar Scheana Shay.

"I think you'll be surprised how I react to all that," the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, tells PEOPLE at the Bravo show's season 11 premiere. "I mean, she was at my birthday dinner last night, so we’ll leave it at that."

In an extended trailer for the hit Bravo show's upcoming season, Schwartz revealed a long-hidden secret fling he once had with the "Good as Gold" singer.

"I've cheated, I was a makeout s---, I made out with Scheana in Vegas. No one even knows that," Schwartz told Lala Kent, who replied with wide eyes, "What?"

River Callaway/Variety via Getty, River Callaway/Variety via Getty Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney

Maloney later confronted Schwartz, telling him: "My feelings never mattered to you."

In her own conversation with PEOPLE at the premiere, Shay corroborates Maloney's claims about their relationship. She reveals that the duo are "in a really good place" and celebrated her birthday with a small group of friends.

She says of the kiss with Schwartz, "That didn't cause a rift. I think it just caused some confusion, but I cleared that all up so it will be cleared up for the audience as well. But, it's not what you think, I can say that."

Amanda Edwards/Getty Tom Schwartz

Maloney and Schwartz were together for 12 years before their split. Though the pair married in 2016, they didn't file the official paperwork to be legally wed until 2019. The former couple announced their divorce on their respective Instagram accounts in March 2022 and Maloney filed for divorce a week later.

Following news of their breakup, a source told PEOPLE that the couple had been lacking "intimacy" in their relationship "for quite a while."

"They act like terrific roommates," the insider explained, adding that the reality stars are still "a part of each other's lives" despite the breakup.

However, when it came to their future, the source noted that the pair were looking for different things in their relationship, with Schwartz seeking "more flexibility with his life" and Maloney wanting "more of a traditional marriage."

Kevin Winter/Getty Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney

In August 2022, Schwartz shared where he and Maloney stood in the few months following their breakup.

"We're still hanging out, not in an unhealthy, exorbitant way, but we give each other space, boundaries," he said during an appearance on Dear Media's You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney. "We're still buddies, we still check in on each other."

"I'm happy that we're still close," he added. "I think, relatively speaking, we've done a damn good job divorcing each other."



Vanderpump Rules season 11 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

