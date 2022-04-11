  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Katie Maloney Reveals What Led to Split from Tom Schwartz: 'This Marriage Wasn't the Healthiest'

Joelle Goldstein
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Katie Maloney
    American rower

Katie Maloney is getting candid about what led to her divorce from Tom Schwartz.

During an appearance on Lindsey Metselaar's We Met At Acme podcast on Sunday, Maloney opened up about the end of their 12-year relationship and her recent decision to file for divorce.

"I had been expressing my feelings and where I felt that I was not getting my needs met and where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behavior, and I don't think he understood or resonated or agreed," the 35-year-old Vanderpump Rules star recalled, claiming that she felt like she "put in the work" with their marriage but it wasn't reciprocated by Schwartz, 39.

"It was one day, I just told him, 'This is how I've been feeling, I'm not feeling very happy.' ... And then he just didn't really do anything," she continued. "I think he thought that I was just gonna get over it or something. And then, it was a couple of weeks later, I had decided that I had wanted to get a divorce."

Though Maloney tried to remain "optimistic" that things would work out, the reality star said she ultimately could not ignore her emotions, which were affecting her emotional and mental wellbeing.

"I didn't realize this is why I'm feeling this way or feeling unfulfilled or unhappy," she said. "I've been bogged down and putting all of my energy into this relationship and when I'm not getting my needs met, it's making me feel really sad and bad about myself."

"I wasn't able to pinpoint it yet because I wasn't able to admit or realize yet that it could be my relationship," she continued. "I didn't want to, because obviously I was in love with him and he was the person I wanted to be with. It's just a really hard thing to come to terms with."

Tom Schwartz; Katie Maloney-Schwartz
Tom Schwartz; Katie Maloney-Schwartz

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney

RELATED: Katie Maloney Says She Felt 'Disconnected' from Tom Schwartz Ahead of Split: 'It Was Building Up'

"I really thought that we were gonna make it work," she added. "I felt that we had overcome a lot together. I felt that we had grown together, and I thought that we would continue growing together. I was very optimistic."

Despite making the difficult decision to divorce, Maloney said she believes "separating was the best option and the best decision for myself and really for the both of us."

"We had both changed and grown apart and that, maybe, this marriage wasn't the healthiest thing for us," she explained. "I was just dying inside, just because I had been thinking about it day and night, and losing sleep over it, and I couldn't keep doing it to myself."

When asked if there was anything Schwartz could have done to save their marriage, Maloney noted that it would've required a major change from her ex.

"It wouldn't just be one thing. It would require there to be a wake-up call or an epiphany," she explained. "I understand you can't really change a person, and I don't necessarily want to."

Admitting that she once exhibited "toxic behaviors," Maloney said, "I didn't want to be the reason that our relationship failed... I put in the work for it, but it took time. So it would require that kind of effort [from Schwartz]."

A rep for Schwartz did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz

Kevin Winter/Getty Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

RELATED: Katie Maloney Reveals Date She Separated from Tom Schwartz and What Caused Divorce in New Docs

The Vanderpump Rules costars first announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts on March 15.

One week later, Maloney filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The paperwork also listed their separation date as Feb. 12, about a month before the former couple announced their split.

Following news of their breakup, a source told PEOPLE that the couple had been lacking "intimacy" in their relationship "for quite a while."

"They act like terrific roommates," the insider explained, adding that the reality stars are still "a part of each other's lives" despite the breakup.

However, when it came to their future, the source noted that the pair were looking for different things in their relationship, with Schwartz seeking "more flexibility with his life" and Maloney wanting "more of a traditional marriage."

Since announcing their split, the former couple has spent time together, dining at an outdoor patio table at Mister O's in Studio City, California, as seen in photographs obtained by TMZ. The TomTom restaurateur shared a photograph from the meetup, which Maloney reshared on her page. There, she wrote, "It's all good," alongside the image.

Maloney and Schwartz were together for 12 years before their split. Though the pair married in 2016, they didn't file the official paperwork to be legally wed until 2019.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Leah McSweeney Revisits Her Dark Past and Addresses ‘Real Housewives’ Fans Turning on Her

    BravoWhen I hop on a call with Leah McSweeney to discuss her new book, I immediately have to ask about a hilarious TikTok that made the rounds on Twitter about a month ago. Staring directly into the camera in the clip, the 39-year-old fashion designer informs us that she’s invited her family to join her on a trip to Jamaica—but with a surprise twist. “They think they’re here for vacation,” she relays in her usual deadpan delivery. “They’re actually here because I’m going to confront them about g

  • Diane Kruger Hesitated to Film ‘Swimming with Sharks’ Sex Scenes: ‘I Don’t Agree with Just Getting Naked’

    The "Inglorious Basterds" actress eventually decided to film the scenes, but insisted that "the realness of that had to be there."

  • Here's Exactly What's Going On Between Erika Jayne And Garcelle Beauvais

    'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 is coming up—but stars Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne are locked in a major feud. Here's what to know:

  • 7 of the Most Inspiring Kitchen Makeovers We’ve Seen on TikTok

    From Los Angeles to the United Kingdom, these design-forward kitchens are more attainable than they appear

  • Logan Mwangi, 5, 'treated like disposable rubbish in life and in death', jury at murder trial told

    A five-year-old boy was "treated like disposable rubbish in life and in death", the jury at his murder trial have been told during the prosecutor's closing speech. Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, on the morning of 31 July, 2021. Logan's mother Angharad Williamson, 31, of Lower Llansantffraid, Sarn, Bridgend, and stepdad John Cole, 40, of Maesglas, Ynysawdre, Bridgend, are on trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

  • Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Handbag Brand Launches New Retro Style in Honor of Queen's Jubilee

    No accessory is more iconic than the Queen's handbag

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Crosby gives Pens OT win over Preds, reaches 1,400 points

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 1,400-point milestone. It was also Crosby’s 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history. On his latest