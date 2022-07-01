'Katie loves competing': British tennis hero Jeremy Bates on taking Boulter to new heights

Simon Briggs
·5 min read
In this article:
Edgbaston Priory Club, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 15, 2022 Britain's Katie Boulter's coach Jeremy Bates during their third round match against France's Caroline Garcia - 'Katie loves competing': British tennis hero Jeremy Bates on taking Boulter to new heights - ACTION IMAGES
What does Jeremy Bates – the man now coaching Katie Boulter – remember about his own run to the fourth round of Wimbledon, 30 years ago?

“I remember having match point [against Guy Forget],” Bates replied. “And I remember the crap serve I hit on match point.”

Back in those faraway days, before the advent of Tim Henman, Wimbledon was a far less patriotic business than it is today.

Bates – the world No 113 on the day he nearly upset Forget – was the leader of a moderate cast list that also included Chris Wilkinson, Mark Petchey and a fading Jo Durie. Opportunities to wave a Union flag were rare; and even when they arose, there was an old-school reluctance to express too much enthusiasm.

It is a curious feeling for Bates, then, to return to the Wimbledon frontline in these more demonstrative, overwrought times. He will be sitting in the stands today on Court Two when Katie Boulter – the player he has coached for the best part of a decade – takes on Harmony Tan.

Great Britain's Katie Boulter (centre) with coaches Jeremy Bates (left) and Biljana Veselinovic makes her way to the practice courts during day five of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon - PA
“It's a very different experience,” said Bates. “It’s easier when you're playing and you're in control of what's going on. Now, I'm sitting there watching with the same amount of emotion and passion, but I can't control anything. And that, believe me, is far worse. It’s exhausting. You live and die with your player.”

Now 60, Bates looks at least ten years younger. He is a keen runner and turns out regularly for his local tennis club in Oxshott, Surrey. One recent opponent told Telegraph Sport that “Oxshott thrashed us when we played them, with Roger Draper [the former chief executive of the Lawn Tennis Association] giving it full effort, aggression and fist-pumping. Jeremy was also too good for us but he was much more of a gentleman about it.”

A true tennis lifer, Bates now derives most of his sporting stimulation from coaching. “I do love the accountability of it,” he said. “It's like football management. You're only as good as your last result.”

Bates has rated Boulter since her junior days – when she was ranked among the ten best global prospects in her age-group – and has stuck with her through thick and thin. More thin than thick, to be truthful, because of the long list of ailments that have stifled her senior career.

Britain's Katie Boulter celebrates after beating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London - AP
Chronic fatigue syndrome wiped out the entirety of Boulter’s first full season in 2015. Then, after a couple of years of honest toil, she was laid low by a pair of stress fractures – one in her spine in 2019, the other in her elbow the following year. Recent months have served up an irritating issue with a bone in her foot.

“She’s had an enormous number of setbacks,” Bates explained. “There’s a point where, if it keeps happening repeatedly, you’re going to turn around and say: ‘I just can't do it anymore.’ But she has always got her head down and got on with it. There's not ever a day where she doesn't train. It was the same with Emma [Raducanu] when she was doing all her schoolwork: there was never a day she didn't turn up and work. And that's what it comes down to. You either want to do it or you don't.

“The fundamental thing is that Katie absolutely loves competing – and that’s something you can’t teach. When she got her ranking to its highest point [No 82 in February 2019], she was leading the WTA Tour in matches won after losing the first set.”

Boulter’s return to the big time is a happy plot-twist after a couple of wilderness years. Her early promise was such that – all the way back in 2017 – the Daily Mail celebrated the first morning of Wimbledon with a front-page, full-length photo. (Even if it might have been Boulter’s blonde hair and long legs that caught the picture editor’s attention rather than her ranking of No 238 at the time)

At least Boulter – now the world No 118 – hasn’t yet been followed to the bank by paparazzi, as Bates was on the eve of his 1992 meeting with Forget. Because of the lack of alternative prospects to cheer for - he and Wilkinson were the only Britons to reach the fourth round between 1984 and Henman’s first visit in 1996 - the attention was suffocating.

Britain's Jeremy Bates leaves court after defeat by Venezuela's Nicholas Pereira at the Wimbledon tennis championships June 24. Bates lost 6-2 6-3 -6-4 in what was his last Wimbledon appearance - REUTERS
After his five-set loss, Bates was asked by one reporter: "What sort of example do you feel you’ve set this week?” His reply was typically deadpan. "I think the example I've set," he said, "is that the whole thing is mental."

