Katie Ledecky Wins 800-Meter Freestyle, Tying Record for Most Gold Medals by Female Olympian

The swimmer tied former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina for most gold medals by any female Olympian at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, Aug. 3

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images Katie Ledecky shows off her gold medal on July 31 at the Paris Olympics.

Katie Ledecky sure knows how to make a splash at the Olympics.

The swimmer won her ninth gold medal in the women’s 800-meter freestyle in Paris on Saturday, Aug. 3, tying former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina for most gold medals by any female Olympian.

Ledecky, 27, bested Ariarne Titmus of Australia, who shared a hug with Ledecky in the pool after she won silver, and Paige Madden of Team USA, who took home a bronze medal.

The win, which came at Paris’s La Défense Arena, marked Ledecky’s 14th Olympic medal, and her fourth consecutive gold in the women’s 800-meter freestyle. She previously set a world record in the event in Rio in 2016, with a time of 8:04.79.

Christian Liewig/getty Erin Gemmell, Paige Madden, Claire Weinstein and Katie Ledecky show off their silver medal on Aug. 1.

Saturday’s hardware comes two days after the star athlete made history by becoming the most decorated female American Olympian when she won a silver medal in the women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay alongside Erin Gemmell, Paige Madden and Claire Weinstein.

With her final event now over, Ledecky is leaving Paris with gold in the 800-meter freestyle and the 1500-meter freestyle, silver in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay and bronze in the 400-meter freestyle.

“I try not to think about the history very much,” she told reporters said on Wednesday. “So it’s just an honor to be named among them. And I’m grateful for them inspiring me.”

Xavier Laine/Getty Katie Ledecky wins gold in Paris on July 31.

The swimmer currently holds two swimming world records and three Olympic records, one of which she set in Paris on July 31 (the women’s 1500-meter freestyle, which she swam in 15:30.02).

Latynina, with whom Ledecky now shares a title, made her Olympic debut at 21 in the 1956 Melbourne Games. For years, she was the only Olympic athlete to have won 18 medals, until Michael Phelps broke her record in 2012.

