Katie Ledecky Is Now Officially The Most Decorated Female Olympic Athlete
It was just a matter of time, and a matter of mathematics, before Katie Ledecky was crowned as the most decorated female athlete ever at the Olympics.
The American swimmer earned a silver in the 4x200-meter relay Thursday at the Paris Games to break the women’s Olympic record for most medals.
Though various other swimmers have earned 12 medals, Ledecky is all alone now with 13. She was also all alone in her 1,500-meter freestyle swim Wednesday that upped her individual gold medal record in swimming to seven.
The 27-year-old, who won the Olympic 200 freestyle in 2016, submitted a strong third leg for the U.S., which finished behind gold-winning Australia and ahead of bronze-winning China. She’ll have a chance to extend her new record with the 800-meter freestyle Saturday.
She’s now officially the greatest. The internet said so, too:
Katie Ledecky now she showed why she the goat of female swimming. 13 gold medals for the greatest female competitor.
— Tyrique Owens (@TyriqueOwens07) August 1, 2024
301 represent baby 🦀🇺🇸 GOAT behavior for the one and only @katieledecky 🐐🏊🏼♀️ https://t.co/s9SvC2MSnE
— Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) August 1, 2024
That's what she does 🇺🇸
— Logan (@27moranl) August 1, 2024