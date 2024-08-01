Katie Ledecky Is Now Officially The Most Decorated Female Olympic Athlete

It was just a matter of time, and a matter of mathematics, before Katie Ledecky was crowned as the most decorated female athlete ever at the Olympics.

The American swimmer earned a silver in the 4x200-meter relay Thursday at the Paris Games to break the women’s Olympic record for most medals.

Though various other swimmers have earned 12 medals, Ledecky is all alone now with 13. She was also all alone in her 1,500-meter freestyle swim Wednesday that upped her individual gold medal record in swimming to seven.

Katie Ledecky competes in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Paris Games. via Associated Press

The 27-year-old, who won the Olympic 200 freestyle in 2016, submitted a strong third leg for the U.S., which finished behind gold-winning Australia and ahead of bronze-winning China. She’ll have a chance to extend her new record with the 800-meter freestyle Saturday.

Ledecky takes a breather after competing in the 4x200 relay. Maddie Meyer via Getty Images

She’s now officially the greatest. The internet said so, too:

Katie Ledecky now she showed why she the goat of female swimming. 13 gold medals for the greatest female competitor. — Tyrique Owens (@TyriqueOwens07) August 1, 2024

301 represent baby 🦀🇺🇸 GOAT behavior for the one and only @katieledecky 🐐🏊🏼♀️ https://t.co/s9SvC2MSnE — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) August 1, 2024

That's what she does 🇺🇸 — Logan (@27moranl) August 1, 2024

