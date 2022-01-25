Katie Kitamura, Zakiya Dalila Harris, and more authors pick their most anticipated books of 2022

EW Staff
·7 min read

A new year means a new crop of titles hitting bookshelves everywhere.

To fill our reading lists with some of 2022's literary magic, we went to the authors behind some of our favorite 2021 books. Zakiya Dalila Harris' The Other Black Girl, YZ Chin's Edge Case, and Kathy Wang's Imposter Syndrome all brought exciting plot twists to the workplace. Adriana Herrera and Farah Heron delivered two of last year's best romance novels with One Week to Claim It All and Accidentally Engaged. We thought there should be an award for Best Book You Can Read in a Day and it should go to Open Water, by Caleb Azumah Nelson. And Robert Jones Jr.'s The Prophets and Katie Kitamura's Intimacies also landed on our best books of the year.

Here are the books those authors can't wait for readers to get their hands in the months ahead.

<em>Brown Girls</em>, by Daphne Palasi Andreades (out now)

Daphne Palasi Andreades's vibrant novel-in-vignettes follows a group of friends as they laugh, learn, grow, and dream in Queens. What really excites me about Brown Girls — besides its gorgeous cover, and the fact that it's narrated by an enticing collective voice — is that the author was born and raised where the story takes place. This daring debut feels refreshingly unique, and one that only Andreades herself could craft. —Zakiya Dalila Harris

Brown Girls: A Novel by Daphne Palasi Andreades
Brown Girls: A Novel by Daphne Palasi Andreades

<em>Yonder</em>, by Jabari Asim (out now)

I'm a sucker for stories that place love between Black people at the center of settings where, traditionally, Black love was thought impossible or unimaginable. I'm particularly drawn to books that re-examine that dreadful period in American history that we think we already know everything about — antebellum slavery — to reveal the layers, testimonies, and nuances that had previously been ignored. And to have this all drawn magnificently by the brilliant Jabari Asim makes this an absolute must-read for me. —Robert Jones Jr.

Yonder: A Novelby Jabari Asim
Yonder: A Novelby Jabari Asim

<em>The Swimmers</em>, by Julie Otsuka (Feb. 22)

Julie Otsuka's novels are slim but infinitely capacious, grappling with questions of loss, community, and trauma. Beneath their calm surface, currents and riptides abound. I'm excited to read her new novel The Swimmers, which turns on a mother-daughter relationship and the community gathered around a public swimming pool. —Katie Kitamura

The Swimmers by Otsuka Julie
The Swimmers by Otsuka Julie

<em>Secret Identity</em>, by Alex Segura (March 15)

Carmen Valdez moves to New York City with dreams of breaking into the comic book industry. But after she ghostwrites a successful comic book, a colleague of hers is murdered, and she's pulled into a whodunnit of the most mysterious proportions. A unique fusion of noir and comic books set against the gritty backdrop of 1970s New York, Secret Identity is the kind of page-turner I know I'll binge-read… and then (hopefully!) binge-watch when it's inevitably made into a TV show. —Zakiya Dalila Harris

Secret Identity: A Novel by Alex Segura
Secret Identity: A Novel by Alex Segura

<em>Vagabonds</em>, by Eloghosa Osunde (March 15)

I'm in awe of Osunde's writing and have loved reading her column for The Paris Review, Melting Clocks. I can't wait for others to delve into the joyous, defiant world she has rendered for her debut novel, Vagabonds. —Caleb Azumah Nelson

Vagabonds!: A Novel by Eloghosa Osunde
Vagabonds!: A Novel by Eloghosa Osunde

<em>Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell</em>, by Taj McCoy (March 22)

When early reviews said don't read this book hungry, I knew this book was for me! Plus it's about home renovation with an HGTV-loving heroine? Yes! The food and the kitchen renovation aspect (the hero is a contractor!) of this story drew me in, but also the promise of strong female friendships, body positivity, and self-actualization. And the cover is so striking. I cannot wait to read this book! —Farah Heron

Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell: A Novel by Taj McCoy
Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell: A Novel by Taj McCoy

<em>The Wedding Crasher</em>, by Mia Sosa (April 5)

What's a groom to do after a perfect stranger ruins his nuptials? Ask her to be his fake girlfriend, of course! The Wedding Crasher is a frothy, hilarious, steamy rom-com with poignant moments of vulnerability that reaffirms Mia's masterful ability to deliver genuine humor in deeply romantic stories brimming with Afro-Brazilian culture. —Adriana Herrera

The Wedding Crasher: A Novel by Mia Sosa
The Wedding Crasher: A Novel by Mia Sosa

<em>Forbidden City</em>, by Vanessa Hua (April 19)

I loved Hua's first novel, A River of Stars, and so I'm looking forward to reading her newest novel, about a teenage protege of Mao Zedong who rises in his ranks to become a heroine of the Cultural Revolution. I'm looking forward to reading and learning more about one of the most important moments of our recent global history. The book sounds absolutely fascinating. —Kathy Wang

Forbidden Cityby Vanessa Hua
Forbidden Cityby Vanessa Hua

<em>People Person</em>, by Candice Carty-Williams (April 28)

This triumph of a novel had me gripped from its first few pages. It was a real joy to delve into this tender, humorous portrait of the complexities of sibling relationships. Every character was rendered with real consideration and care. I couldn't put it down. —Caleb Azumah Nelson

People Person by Candice Carty-Williams
People Person by Candice Carty-Williams

<em>All the Lovers in the Night</em>, by Mieko Kawakami (May 3)

I'm looking forward to Mieko Kawakami's All the Lovers in the Night, translated by Sam Bett and David Boyd. Europa Editions has been steadily bringing Kawakami's work into English, and the stellar Breasts and Eggs and Heaven have made clear to English-language readers why she is so celebrated in Japan. In the skilled hands of Bett and Boyd, Kawakami's prose in instantly recognizable — immediate, incisive, and unfailingly honest. —Katie Kitamura

All the Lovers in the Night by Mieko Kawakami
All the Lovers in the Night by Mieko Kawakami

<em>Neruda on the Park</em>, by Cleyvis Natera (May 17)

I'm a firm believer that one cannot separate art from politics, no matter how hard one tries. So when a writer accepts this and leans into the connection, I think what is eventually produced is the kind of magic that creates a classic, canonical work. I think Cleyvis Natera's extraordinary debut about displacement and discovery, family and rebirth, will cast just that sort of spell. There's so much complexity to mine in the Afro-Dominican tradition, and I'm excited for what she will reveal. —Robert Jones Jr.

Neruda on the Park: A Novel by Cleyvis Natera
Neruda on the Park: A Novel by Cleyvis Natera

<em>She Is Haunted</em>, by Paige Clark (May 17)

Many Elizabeths appear in Paige Clark's collection. They are zany, tender, slyly wise, and always enchanting. I laughed! I cried! And I winced knowingly along as they plunge into the mysteries of diasporic identity, intimacy, and loss. Mothers and daughters come together, fall apart. Lovers charm and feint. They haunt me, in the best possible way. —YZ Chin

She Is Haunted by Paige Clark
She Is Haunted by Paige Clark

<em>Counterfeit</em>, by Kirstin Chen (June 7)

I've read both of Chen's earlier novels (Soy Sauce for Beginners and Bury What You Cannot Take), and so I'm excited to read her latest novel, centered on two women who partner on a global counterfeit luxury handbag business. I always wish there was more fashion in novels — I could read chapters that are just descriptions of clothing — so this is going to be my fun read of early summer! —Kathy Wang

Counterfeit: A Novel by Kirstin Chen
Counterfeit: A Novel by Kirstin Chen

<em>Big Chicas Don't Cry</em>, by Annette Chavez Macias (Aug. 9)

Romance author Sabrina Sol's women's fiction debut follows the lives and bonds of Mexican American cousins Mari, Erica, Selena, and Gracie over 15 years. In the vein of the show Vida, this family story is sweeping and intimate all at once. It is the kind of book that I'm hoping to see more in contemporary fiction. —Adriana Herrera

Big Chicas Don&#39;t Cry by Annette Chavez Macias
Big Chicas Don't Cry by Annette Chavez Macias

<em>Sophie Go's Lonely Hearts Club</em>, by Roselle Lim (Aug. 16)

I was lucky enough to see an early version of this, and can't wait to read the finished book! I adore Roselle's lyrical prose and vibrant settings, and her newest is a standout for me because it's set in my hometown of Toronto! It's about matchmaking, found family, and, of course, love. But more than that, this book beautifully evokes the feeling of loss, loneliness, and finally, redemption. An emotional story about coming to terms with perceived failures, overcoming emotional abuse, and learning to love oneself. —Farah Heron

Sophie Go&#39;s Lonely Hearts Club by Roselle Lim
Sophie Go's Lonely Hearts Club by Roselle Lim

<em>Which Side Are You On</em>, by Ryan Lee Wong (Oct. 4)

This book! In Ryan Lee Wong's hard-hitting and witty novel, two generations of Asian American political activists negotiate their relationships with movements, history, L.A., and one another. Wong handles his narrator's earnestness with understated brilliance — especially when he skewers that very same sincerity. Sure to spark conversations. —YZ Chin

Which Side Are You On by Ryan Lee Wong
Which Side Are You On by Ryan Lee Wong

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.