Katie Kenyon: Family and friends pay tribute after body found in search for missing woman

Sarah Harvey and Sami Quadri
·2 min read
(Lancashire Constabulary)
(Lancashire Constabulary)

Family and friends have paid tribute to 33-year-old Katie Kenyon after police discovered a body in an area of the Forest of Bowland.

Lancashire Police said although the woman's identity has not been formally confirmed, they believe it to be Ms Kenyon.

Ms Kenyon, 33, from Padiham, Burnley, was last seen about 9.30am on Friday April 22, when it is thought she travelled in a silver Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of Lancashire.

Close relatives have taken to social media to post heartfelt tributes to “beautiful” Ms Kenyon.

Her sister Jenny wrote on Facebook: “Will love you forever and always my beautiful big sister.”

She added: “Can’t thank everybody enough for the support you have all shown for beautiful Katie and Katie’s beautiful children.”

A friend called Ms Kenyon an “absolute diamond” who is “clearly loved by so many people”.

Another wrote: “Such a beautiful lady - so so sorry - was keeping everything crossed for a different outcome - hope justice is served.”

Detective Superintendent Gary Brooks, head of Lancashire Police's major investigation unit, said: “Following extensive police inquiries and after a number of days of searching, I can now sadly confirm that we have found a body and at this time we believe it to be that of Katie Kenyon.

“Katie's family have been told and my heart goes out to them at this time. We have specially trained officers supporting them at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank the public and the media for all the help they have given us during what has been a protracted, complex and very emotive search, and I would also like to thank both the partner agencies and all of the police officers and staff who have been involved in the search for Katie.

“While this is not the conclusion to those searches any of us would have wished for, I know the family appreciate those efforts.

“Once again, my thoughts today are with Katie's family and all of her loved ones."

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to establish the cause of death.

Andrew Burfield, 50, has been charged with Ms Kenyon’s murder.

Burfield, who is from Burnley, appeared via video-link at Preston Crown Court on Friday and spoke only to confirm his identity during the seven-minute hearing.

He was remanded in custody and a trial has been set for November 14.

