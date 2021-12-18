Katie Holmes Wore the Stylish Winter Version of the KN95 Face Mask That Hollywood Stars Love

Katie Holmes Maskc Mask

TheImageDirect.com

We're always taking notes from Katie Holmes, and now she's giving us a lesson in how to mask up fashionably.

Holmes has been spotted in Maskc's stylish winter KN95s at least twice now, officially making them the ″it″ face masks to wear this season. The plaid style, which comes in both black and berry designs, is perfect for winter, and she's not the only one who thinks so: Olivia Wilde has also worn the plaid KN95s multiple times, while other stars like Jennifer Garner and Hilary Duff continue to wear other colorful styles from the brand.

face masks

Courtesy

Shop now: $36; shopmaskc.com

With the Omicron and Delta variants of coronavirus continue to surge nationally, wearing a mask is still recommended by the Centers of Disease and Control and Prevention for both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons in areas with high COVID-19 cases. Other than their stylish look, Maskc's KN95 masks are rated as "excellent" for their comfort, effectiveness, and value by hundreds of shoppers. Made with five soft and "breathable" layers, customers rave that they have a "great fit," and love that they can "be safe and stylish" while wearing them. You can snag a 10 pack for $36, and find some packs on sale for $30.

"Bought a pack of these for my holiday trip to NYC," one shopper wrote about the berry plaid masks. "Despite spending hours in the airport and on the plane, these were so comfortable on my ears and on my face. I have so many Maskc [masks] in lots of different colors and styles and can't say enough about the quality, comfort and stylishness."

face masks

Courtesy

Shop now: $30; shopmaskc.com

The brand also has other winter KN95 styles available, including a fun black and white isle print, as well as its "deep hues" variety pack, which features dark colors like purple, blue, and gray.

face masks

Courtesy

Shop now: $30; shopmaskc.com

face masks

Courtesy

Shop now: $36; shopmaskc.com

Maskc's plaid KN95 face masks will have you ready to take on the holiday season — safely. Shop more of the brand's popular face masks here.

As of July 6, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency authorized list of non-National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health-approved respirator models manufactured in China due to the increased supply and availability of NIOSH-approved respirators. Maskc's KN95 masks were previously approved by the FDA for emergency use in healthcare settings.