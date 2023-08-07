Katie Holmes Wore the Reliable Summer Sandal That’s Not Too Late to Try

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Katie Holmes seems like the most low-key celebrity. No, I’ve never actually met her, but based on her outfits alone — which tend to read easygoing, effortless, and very down-to-earth — it’s something I’ve concluded. Because fashion really does tell a story about a person's personality, IMO at least, and her latest outfit exudes this vibe to a T.

Holmes, who’s always out and about in the Big Apple (I’m so upset we haven’t had a run-in yet), went with the no-fail outfit formula you can and should always fall back on. The actress put on trusty blue jeans with a wide-leg silhouette and utility detailing that took an average pair of blues to new levels of cool. She paired the edgy jeans with a super-sweet T-shirt — a blue knit short-sleeve top that she tucked into her denim. She rounded out the look with a brown belt and a straw crossbody bag that added some major summer vibes, but nothing beat out those shoes.

Holmes slipped into the quintessential summer sandal that celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, and Kate Middleton wear like clockwork during the hot summer months — and in the fall time, too. Peeking out from underneath her baggy jeans were those black leather espadrille wedges that made my shoe-loving heart skip a beat. Yes, I love an espadrille, and yes I love one with a daring wedge. It adds height, class, and a little bit of sass.

Steve Madden Upstage Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom

$100

$60

Buy on Nordstrom

Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom

$115

Buy on Nordstrom

You might be thinking, “well, Eva, summer is almost over, so why should I buy sandals?” And hey, I totally get that! It’s wise to start thinking about fall in all areas of your wardrobe, but there are still many hot days ahead, and as we near the end of the hot season, summer styles tend to get a massive price reduction, which is why now is actually the best time to buy sandals. I know, it’s funny, but as demand tapers off, prices usually go down. It’s simply how the cookie crumbles.

It’s no wonder so many espadrille wedges, similar to those worn by Holmes, are currently on sale at Nordstrom. There are also many full-priced styles, which I also think are worth investing in, but regardless of which price point you go with, there’s one more important thing to note about espadrilles: They’re timeless and come back around every season, so if you buy a pair now, you can easily wear them summer 2024, too.

Now that’s a shoe I’m on board with. BRB as I stock up on a few more styles to wear now — and beyond.

Get the Look:

Softwalk Hartley Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Koio Atella Sandal

Shop now: $204 (Originally $255); koio.co

Lucky Brand Carolie Platform Wedge Sandal

Shop now: $62 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com

Vivaia Round-Toe Wedge Sandal

Shop now: $97; vivaia.com

Cordani Bella Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Shop now: $126 (Originally $180); nordstrom.com

Lucky Brand Mindra Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Shop now: $60 (Originally $79); amazon.com

Guess Hidy Platform Wedge Sandal

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Easy Spirit Aisha Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Aetrex Sydney Wedge Espadrille Sandal

Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com



