Katie Holmes Wore An All-Denim Look With Fashion’s Most Popular Shoe

On Monday, Katie Holmes stepped out on an uncharacteristically warm New York City day wearing head-to-toe denim: a faded button-down shirt with a pair of equally faded jeans. Not only did she nail the double-denim look, but she paired it with spring-summer’s most popular shoe: Bottega Veneta braided Lido sandals in yellow. (Tracee Ellis Ross recently paired the same heels in white with an aqua blue sweatsuit.) To top off the look, she wore a cognac-coloured tote bag and her signature evolvetogether face mask, a favourite amongst celebrities, including Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber.

As fashion legend would have it, the Canadian tuxedo first came to be when White Christmas‘ Bing Crosby was almost denied entry into a luxury hotel in Vancouver in 1951 for wearing a denim-on-denim ensemble. According to i-D, upon his return to the States, his friends shared the story with Levi Strauss, who, in turn, designed Crosby his own custom denim suit. Since then, the trend has seen many iterations, most notably including a take by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake on the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet which featured a denim corset (not unlike the one Danish cult brand Ganni included in its spring ‘20 collection) and a matching fedora. Then, of course, there’s Rihanna, the unsung queen of the Canadian tuxedo, who’s styled denim-on-denim in every possible way, shape, and form. (In particular, the singer-turned-fashion designer has worn her Matthew Adams Dolan denim trench coat on more than one occasion.) Holmes, though, took a more laid-back approach to the Americana trend.

View photos

We can’t say we’re surprised that Holmes would stick with the staples here. Over the last few years, the Dawson’s Creek actress has showcased a number of low-key, yet irresistibly stylish outfits by adding a dash of the unexpected to otherwise-classic looks. Most recently, on Election Day, she was spotted wearing a covetable camel coat by sustainable fashion label Nanushka, which she paired with a bucket bag. Before that, Holmes made a case for sweats paired with blazers, cashmere bras with cardigans, and sweaters with cutouts. We shouldn’t be surprised that she now paired a classic all-denim suit with the trendiest sandals in fashion.

