Katie Holmes Is Turning Heads With Her Jaw-Dropping Naked Crystal Dress

Katie Holmes is here to tell everyone she has her eye on the prize ... the fashion prize, that is.

The actress has been killing it with her unique couture choices throughout the fall season, and she did it once again while attending the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City. As she loves to be fearless with her clothes, Katie had folks talking when she showed up wearing a sleeveless dress that was made out of crystals to create a net-like fringed style. To give the illusion of her wearing nothing underneath, she wore a nude slip to reinforce the idea.

She took the outfit to another level by wearing a pair of nude stiletto sandals, a champagne-colored clutch and diamond jewelry to match the gown's sparkle. Making sure to keep the focus on her daring gown, Katie left her hair and makeup a bit more demure. Her brunette hair was pulled back into a simple ballerina bun, while her makeup showed off a natural eye and bold berry lip.

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, folks on social media couldn't get enough of the look. Many immediately reacted when photos from the red carpet moment began to circulate on Instagram.

"🔥🔥🔥 I've just died and gone to heaven!!!🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," one person wrote in the comments. "So beautiful 👏 ❤️❤️❤️," another exclaimed. "😍😍🔥🔥🔥," a different fan added.

Over the last few months, Katie has continuously found ways to let her effortless approach to style shine. Back in October, she attended Bulgari's 50 Years in America event, where her low-cut black slip dress truly took centerstage. She was also seen a few weeks before at Paris Fashion Week pairing a white dress with a classic black blazer, proving once again how well versed she is with making basics elegant.

Someone get the number to her stylist stat, because we want everything she has in our closets as soon as possible.

You Might Also Like