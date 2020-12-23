Katie Holmes Shares Her Plans for a Cozy New York Holiday At Home

Photo credit: Meiomi Wines/Michael Simon

Actress, model, producer, philanthropist, and style icon Katie Holmes may live an extraordinary life, but she is relishing in life's ordinary moments this holiday season, which she believes to be the most important of all. Like most of us, the New Yorker will be ringing in the holidays at home, with her daughter—and maybe a few family members via Zoom—giving her all the more reason to make these little moments special.

"My favorite thing about the holidays is spending time with family, but this year, we are finding new ways to stay connected and enjoy the season together—even when we’re apart," Holmes says. "Whether it’s carving out moments to enjoy a glass of wine over Facetime, or simple yet fun activities like shared holiday playlists, we’re finding cheer in the small things."

Photo credit: Meiomi Wines/Michael Simon

Most recently spotted doing a little holiday shopping at VERANDA-favorite ABC Carpet & Home, Holmes says the best part about spending the holidays in New York City is simply walking around and enjoying the festive atmosphere all over the city. She is thankful to still be able to enjoy the magic of the city this time of year—and especially loved taking in the first snow of the season.

"I also love sitting by the fire with a good book or watching old movies," says Holmes. "It doesn't get much better than that."

Holiday baking is also in full swing in the Holmes home. She and her sister spent every Christmas baking cupcakes together, and she loves to carry on that tradition with her daughter.

Photo credit: Meiomi Wines/Michael Simon

"In a year unlike any other, we’ve really been upping the holiday cheer!" Holmes says. "We’ve decorated earlier than ever, have broken out our coziest holiday sweaters, and have been spending time looking at throwback pictures and reminiscing on holidays passed. We’re also spending extra time thinking about everything we are thankful for this season."

For Holmes, part of being thankful means giving back, and she has gone the extra mile to support brands and causes that have really made a difference in the lives of Americans this year. She recently partnered with Meiomi Wines, which has been giving back to organizations in Napa and Sonoma that support wildfire relief this year. Her personal favorite is the brand's Pinot Noir, which she always finds to be a welcome addition to her holiday table.

"We are still figuring out our exact menu, but we are definitely planning to cook," she says. "Most likely, we will be making a delicious risotto or pasta, which are go-to’s for us, and we always have sweets from Magnolia or Billy’s bakeries, along with homemade treats. I will be enjoying with Meiomi’s Pinot Noir or new Cabernet Sauvignon—they pair with any and all of our holiday favorites!"

While New York at Christmas is anything but normal this year, Holmes isn't letting that get her down, reveling in the city's festive glow this time of year and enjoying treats from her favorite local haunts. It's a good reminder for all of us to enjoy the moment, find gratitude, and embrace the traditions we can for a holiday season we will truly never forget.

