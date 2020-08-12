Katie Holmes' Oddly Sexual Response To Biden-Harris Ticket Is Arousing Confusion

Katie Holmes seems, uh, very excited about Joe Biden’s VP pick.

Shortly after the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee announced that he was tapping Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate on Tuesday, Holmes posted her strong support for the ticket on Instagram.

“#BidenHarris2020,” she captioned a photo in which she looks like her “Dawson’s Creek” character, Joey Potter, in the throes of passion with Pacey Witter by way of Skinemax.

The sexually charged photo ― and how it was supposed to relate to a political campaign — left many fans bewildered.

“So unclear what’s happening here,” one commenter wrote.

Another asked if the “The Secret: Dare to Dream” actor had been “hacked” — but that doesn’t seem likely.

Vanity Fair reported that the photo posted by the actor is from an April 2020 InStyle cover shoot. Laura Brown, editor-in-chief of InStyle, showed her support for Holmes’ post by commenting with a laugh-cry emoji and “#communityservice” — which might suggest that Holmes made the magazine aware of the post before she published it.

This is also not the first time in the past few days that Holmes has baffled her fans with a weirdly mixed message. Over the weekend, she posted a video of a baby turtle appearing to be eaten by a much larger fish.

“Too cute,” she captioned the message.

