Katie Holmes Pulled Off the Wet Hair Trend in a Leather Midiskirt

A weekday mood.

Courtesy of Mango

It’s no secret Katie Holmes is tied up in appearances. Between sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, stepping out for opening night of her new off-Broadway project, The Wanderers, and directing and starring in Rare Objects (coming out in April), the actress has proven she’s the unofficial queen of relatable style when it comes to a booked and busy schedule.

Case in point? The actress kicked off the week in a look that’s familiar to most — wet hair, a crewneck sweater, and a skirt — for a day in the city. Letting her damp strands air dry, Katie seemingly left in a hurry and wore a beige crewneck sweater and a brown leather Mango midiskirt that she paired with slouchy black pointed-toe boots.

While hurrying out the door, she left with her phone in hand and a hair tie on her wrist (in case of an emergency, of course), and sporting tiny brown sunglasses and a cream shearling moto jacket draped over her shoulder. Essentially, the entire ensemble was a Monday mood personified.

Last week, Katie toed the line between business on top and party on bottom on the red carpet for her new off-Broadway play The Wanderers. Wearing a wool herringbone blazer in beige with a simple white T-shirt underneath, she paired the classic combo with something unexpected: a leather skirt with metal links and carwash-like fringe from Kate Hundley's 2023 Pre-Fall collection. And just a day before, Katie offered an edgy approach to a basic black turtleneck with a matching long black blazer jacket: a pair of zebra-print trousers covered in tiny sequins.



Read the original article on InStyle.