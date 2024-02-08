Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams Had a 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion in Coordinating Chanel Looks

Joey Potter and Jen Lindley will forever be our style muses.

Getty Images / BFA

It's been more than 20 years since the final episode of Dawson's Creek aired, and, at long last, Joey Potter and Jen Lindley are together again.

On Wednesday, Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams, who played Potter and Lindley respectively in the '90s teen drama series, had a stylish reunion at Chanel's new boutique opening on Fifth Avenue in New York City in coordinating black tweed looks from the brand. Holmes, for her part, wore a midriff-baring blazer that was left open with the exception of one pearl-embellished button. She teamed her jacket with a black lace bandeau bra underneath and a pair of matching tweed trousers with slits on the sides. Black-and-white ankle-strap heels, diamond jewelry, and a black quilted bag with a gold chain accessorized her outfit.

BFA

Katie wore her dark brunette hair in a braid swept to the side — just like her Y2K-style bangs — and rounded out her glam with a crimson lip and black eyeliner.

BFA

Meanwhile, Michelle opted for a black blazer minidress that featured a subtle plaid print. The actress paired her black peep-toe pumps with sheer stockings, and, like Katie, she carried a Chanel handbag — though, hers was in a metallic gray hue. She teamed her pixie cut with a soft pink lip and finished off her glam with rosy cheeks and dewy skin.

Related: Michelle Williams Says There's a Little 'Dawson's Creek' in Everything That She Does

BFA

As for Katie and Michelle ever reuniting on-screen again for a Dawson's Creek reboot, don't get your hopes up.

“There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience,” Holmes said during a May 2023 interview at Cannes. “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.”

Story continues

More in Celeb News

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.