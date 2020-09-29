Katie Holmes Masters Dressing for Transitional Weather In Ulla Johnson

From Marie Claire

Katie Holmes is spotted out and about in New York City quite frequently, whether she's running errands or taking a lunch break with her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. For her latest outing, Holmes wore an Ulla Johnson Claribel floral dress with white low-top sneakers, sunglasses, and a large black tote bag. This look felt a little more summery than last week's outfits of a hoodie and jeans, but just like everyone else, Holmes is navigating the East coast's haphazard weather. On this particular day, it seemed a floral dress was appropriate—reminding us that even though summer is over, there's still time left to squeeze into your midi dresses before your bare legs get goosebumps from the cold.

The Ulla dress with a dark floral print and puffy sleeves is quickly selling out, but I managed to track down the piece in remaining sizes here, here, and here. For fans of Holmes who have been keeping up with her style, you'll know Ulla Johnson is one of her go-to designers. Since Holmes has so many pieces from the label, it would be a shame if we didn't own an Ulla piece ourselves. Shop her exact Claribel dress below, plus similar options if you're on a budget.

