Katie Holmes’ Latest Athleisure Look Featured Birkenstocks & Low-Rise Sweatpants

Mid-summer style is always a hassle. The weather is too hot and too humid to wear any fabric that might stick to your skin. But Katie Holmes has an outfit ready to battle the tricky July weather should you need to go outside.

On Thursday, the Dawson’s Creek actress was spotted in New York City wearing a tank top with a bib collar in hot pink — a top colour trend this season! — and a pair of navy blue sweatpants, paired with black Birkenstock sandals. She carried all her essentials in a tote bag from New York’s popular indie bookstore McNally Jackson.

Ever the Y2K star, Holmes opted to wear her sweatpants in a low-rise look, keeping up with the summer revival of the controversial trend. The rumours of a low-rise jeans comeback have circled for a while with celebs like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski giving the look their stamp of approval over the past few months.

Holmes’ athleisure ensemble also features another big summer trend: ugly shoes. The year of quarantine gave way to the rise of clogs and sandals, with names like Crocs, Birkenstock, and Teva coming on top. Not only have they gained popularity with comfort-seeking shoppers, but the brands’ successes have also scored them collabs with designers and celebs like Christian Cowan, Jil Sander, Bad Bunny, and Justin Bieber. Although, some people (ahem, Victoria Beckham) would “rather die” than wear a pair of rubber clogs.

Holmes has kept a strong streak of summer-ready outfits this season. Back in June, she a crochet top by Mango, paired with wide-legged pants. Later, Holmes sided with TikTok, ditching the skinny jeans for straight-leg denim, paired with her go-to loafers.

