Katie Holmes Just Wore a Power Suit From This Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle-Approved Brand

Courtesy of Everlane

Katie Holmes can make anything look good — even a gingham suit. The actress recently modeled for a photo shoot wearing a bold, '80s-inspired power suit from Everlane, and we wouldn't be surprised if it sells out.

The elevated basics brand worn by celebrities like Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle recently released a capsule collection featuring three closet staples: a blazer, trousers, and a trench coat. Dubbed "Modern Essentials," each piece is available in a mix of neutrals including black, beige, and gray, as well as Holmes' gingham print. The entire collection is oversized and drapey, which has essentially become a must-have style for wardrobe basics; stars like Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox have confirmed through their own outfits recently that the boxy blazer and roomy slacks trend is here to stay.

Holmes is no stranger to a good suit, but we have a feeling that Everlane's '80s Blazer and Way-High Drape Pant might be some of the more affordable options she's worn — each piece in the collection costs under $200. As the cherry on top, Holmes completed the look with the brand's $24 organic cotton tee.

Everlane's capsule collection is made with cotton and lyocell-blend fabrics, which means it's lightweight, moisture-absorbing, soft, and even wrinkle-resistant. The best part? You can style these pieces with basically anything in your closet. The blazer works just as well thrown over a cropped top and biker shorts as it does with a simple tee and jeans. For the pants, pull them on over a bodysuit and throw on your favorite pair of casual sneakers, or style them with an oversized button-down for an extra comfy-but-professional look.

Take a cue from Holmes sooner rather than later, because select sizes of Everlane's latest blazer and pants are already disappearing. Shop the Modern Essentials before they're gone, here.