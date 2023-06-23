Katie Holmes Just Wore Ballet Flats to the Ballet

And a see-through crochet dress.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Katie Holmes, the queen of functional style, has proved time and time again that just about any outfit can be paired with a sensible shoe — from kitten heels and power suits to clogs and denim skirts. And last night, the actress, director, and screenwriter came up with yet another practical pairing, teaming together a breezy summer dress with a surprising footwear staple (though, not so surprising when considering the occasion).

On Thursday, Holmes attended the summer season opening night of the American Theatre Ballet in ballet flats. Walking the red carpet, she slipped on a pair of black Miu Miu ballet flats with buckle flaps and tiny bow details. She teamed the far-from-basic flat with a see-through black knitted crochet dress from Chloé’s autumn-winter 2023 collection. Proving the crochet trend can exist outside the beach, she accessorized with a leather clutch with embellished braided details, layered gold coin necklaces, and her signature nose ring.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Beauty-wise Holmes styled her long brown hair pin straight with a middle part, and she finished her glam with a sparkly eye, rosy cheeks, and a peach lip.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

It was a family affair for the Holmes household, as the star’s mother, Kathleen Stothers-Holmes, joined her for the production of Like Water For Chocolate. Donning a dark blue and gold floral Ulla Johnson gown with a pair of red frame specks, Katie posted a quick selfie to her Instagram story sharing, "We had such a wonderful night celebrating @abtofficial. Thank you @mcarfrae and @jwattiker for our annual night at the ballet. I love you mom."



