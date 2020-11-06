Katie Holmes Just Wore the Bag Meghan Markle Made Famous, and It’s on Major Sale Right Now

Getty Images

This week, Katie Holmes made headlines for stepping out with three different bags all at once. It perfectly encapsulated the way we all felt during a week that has lasted for an entire year. But while her outfit was definitely a mood, the piece that really stole the show was her Strathberry Lana bag that she has been wearing on repeat for the past couple of days.

Strathberry is a Scottish bag brand that became famous when Meghan Markle wore its classic tote back in 2018. Of course the bag sold out instantly, and Markle has been spotted since wearing other bags by the brand, including its burgundy and navy midi tote as well as the green crossbody bag.

The brand has been quiet for a bit since, even though the Markle Sparkle never really fades, but it's now on track to making the next big it-bag of the year thanks to Katie Holmes’s enthusiastic endorsement. She’s been wearing the Strathberry Lana bicolor bag for days, and it’s been sold out on Nordstrom since this morning. While the bag is still available on the brand’s website for $700, many of its other bags are thankfully on major sale right now for Strathberry’s big annual event.

And it doesn’t take a pollster (too soon?) to know that Katie Holmes and Megan Markle’s star power will expand past the bags they’ve personally worn and give the brand instant notoriety. Plus, even if the silhouettes and styles are different, it’s hard not to notice a Strathberry bag when you see one. They all have an iconic look, and more than a handful are up to 50 percent off right now.

Notably, a red version of Holmes’s bucket bag is just $312 and a classic Allegro midi that looks very similar to the tote Markle made famous is nearly $200 off. There are also plenty of East/West options with the brand’s signature bar closure and newly launched shoulder bags with the bar reimagined as a playful arc, all hundreds of dollars less than retail price.

Considering Markle and Holmes have made the Strathberry bags famous, it’s only a matter of time before everyone owns one. Might as well get ahead of the trend and buy one during this rare sale. After the anxiety-ridden week we’ve all endured, we definitely deserve to treat ourselves anyway.

Shop the best Strathberry bags on sale right now below.

Strathberry Nano Tote

Shop now: $312 (Originally $445); strathberry.com

