Katie Holmes Just Discovered the Perfect Fall Outfit by Wearing a $600 Blazer With $50 Sweatpants

The perfect fall outfit for 2020 hits different. It needs to be comfortable enough to spend hours on the couch in but somewhat nice enough to leave at a moment's notice for a socially distanced outdoor meal or small picnic at the park. It needs to feature a face mask (a matching one with your partner for bonus points) and, of course, be snug enough to cry-panic in. When it comes to this special of-the-moment fit, Katie Holmes, arbiter of bra-as-sweater movement, obviously has it down to a science.

While out with her new boyfriend, Holmes sported a matching face mask (2020 love also hits different) and a twill Frame blazer, cream Mango sweatpants, and her favorite Common Projects sneakers. The blazer and sweatpants pairing definitely has a cashmere-bra air about it. It's a styling so unexpected that it shouldn't work but somehow it completely works. It's the type of outfit you wish you'd thought of first.

But even though we didn't, we'll gladly go ahead and credit Katie Holmes for the perfect fall outfit, while taking notes of course. With the blazer costing $628 and the sneakers going for $425, her outfit costs more than $1,000 but Holmes still threw us a bone and wore $50 joggers from Mango. Stars! They're not like us but at least they try.

Thankfully, Holmes's outfit can cost anywhere from over $1,000 to under $100 while still looking incredible. Plus, if 2020 won't let up, we might as well dress up for the ride in an outfit just as contradictory as the year itself.

