Katie Holmes Goes Sleeveless at New York Gala

The actress attended the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024 Gala on Monday

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images Katie Holmes at Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024 Gala in New York City

Katie Holmes is looking chic and fabulous in an elegant black gown.

The actress, 45, attended the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024 Gala in New York City on Monday. Showing off her toned arms, Holmes was dressed in a sleeveless maxi dress with black heels that featured white roses on top.

She wore her hair down into a middle-parting straight hairstyle while keeping some strands behind her ears. The Dawson's Creek alum accessorized the look with a hooped nose ring, as well as dangly down earrings and multiple hooped earrings.

Holmes’ makeup, meanwhile, consisted of light blush, pink lipstick and silver eyeshadow.



Marleen Moise/WireImage Katie Holmes at the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024 Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 04, 2024 in New York City

Holmes’ recent public appearance comes after she reunited with her Dawson Creek costar Michelle Williams, 43, at the Chanel flagship opening party in New York City in February.

At the Chanel event, Holmes wore a pantsuit that revealed a glimpse of her midsection with a one-button cardigan. She wore the deep-V-neck top over a black lace bralette, while sporting a silver drop necklace and black Chanel handbag.

The star also wore her hair in a low braided ponytail with side-swept bangs.

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images Katie Holmes at Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024 Gala held at Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 4, 2024 in New York City

Meanwhile, Williams was dressed in a buttoned-up minidress and a multicolored bag. She also sported a pair of black tights and heels, while her hair was worn in a sleek pixie cut.



Williams also glamorized with diamond earrings, a mauve lip and rosy cheeks.

February also saw Holmes celebrating the launch of pal Victoria Beckham’s, 49, new watch collection with Breitling.

Both matching in black, the pair posed for a snap while leaving their long locks down.



