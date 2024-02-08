Katie Holmes Gives a Glimpse of Midriff at Chanel Opening in NYC

The actress subtly showed a bit of skin at the Chanel event

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes is the moment.

The Rare Objects star, 45, stepped out onto the red carpet on Wednesday night for the Chanel 5th Avenue Opening Party in New York City and showed off her usual timeless flair.

She wore a pantsuit set designed by the luxury brand.

Holmes posed in a deep V-neck black cashmere Chanel cardigan that had her midsection slightly exposed. Peeking through underneath was a black lace bralette that took her look up a notch.

The Alone Together actress matched her cashmere cardigan with the coordinating black Chanel cashmere wide leg pants.

For the grand opening of Chanel's new jewelry flagship, Holmes appropriately dazzled photographers with her many jewels, including a silver drop necklace that perfectly complemented her deep V-neck top.

She carried a black Chanel handbag, and to offset the dark tones, the actress wore a pop of color with her sultry red lips. Holmes’ hair was styled in a braided low ponytail with side-swept bangs.



Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Katie Holmes

Holmes loves a good fashion statement, whether she's rocking a dress over jeans — which she still stands by — or twinning with Meghan Markle.

In June last year, Holmes and her mom, Kathleen Stothers-Holmes, had a stylish night out at the ballet in New York City, and it was the actress kept her look very on theme.

She wore ballet flats with a black knit floor-length dress by Chloé on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Opera House. The knit pattern on the sleeveless dress was distressed with an open-knit pattern on her torso, which added a chic sheer look to the ensemble.

Holmes topped her look off by sporting a very ‘90s-inspired hairstyle, with her long and layered hair straightened, and layered gold necklaces.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Katie Holmes at the ballet

But even though Holmes always shows out for a red carpet, she — like the rest of us — loves a casual moment at home. She told Glamour last April, "I think we all want our sweats," referring to a look she'd been photographed in just prior to her interview. It was a blazer paired with a tee and joggers while out and about in the city.

"It's a funny world because the culture of celebrity and the access that exists now could be quite a distraction from who the person is," she said. "I'm an actor, so people say, 'Oh, do you think about what you wear before you go to the grocery store?' No, because it's not my job. You know what I mean? But yesterday, going and doing a talk show is part of my job. So yes, that's put together."

Read the original article on People.