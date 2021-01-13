Katie Holmes Has Been Getting Wardrobe Staples From a Brand Jennifer Aniston Loves
Getty Images
Wardrobe essentials took on a whole new meaning in 2020, and that'll continue well into 2021. Unless you're Sarah Jessica Parker, you probably haven't touched a pair of heels in months. And even if you haven't resorted to wearing sweatpants tucked into Ugg boots, you're probably sticking to the essentials for your everyday looks. If that's the case, you're also probably in awe of Katie Holmes, who has been serving us 'attainable but still worth talking about' outfits since last March.
Katie Holmes wears bags big enough to fit all of your belongings. Katie Holmes wears comfortable boots Oprah considers her favorite. Katie Holmes wears weather-appropriate puffer jackets. And sometimes Katie Holmes wears big, baggy pants that we have many questions about but are inexplicably drawn to regardless. For the most part, Katie Holmes basically dresses like the rest of us. So when she wears something on repeat (which she does often — like we said! relatable!) we take notes.
For the past couple of weeks, Holmes has been wearing an increasingly large number of Jennifer Aniston-approved Rag & Bone styles. While Aniston has waxed poetic about the brand's famous denim, Holmes seems to be partial to its outerwear, having worn an aviator jacket around Christmas and a leather trench a couple days into the new year.
The New York-based brand that was founded in 2002 essentially makes all of the pieces you're told you need: a good carryall shoulder bag, a timeless leather jacket, a pair of go-to black ankle boots. And while Rag & Bone isn't cheap, it's within reach for a brand with such a huge celebrity following. Most items easily fall into the $250 to $500 range, and Nordstrom frequently puts Rag & Bone on sale. Right now, you can get a pair of its best-selling boyfriend jeans for $135 and a quintessential bootie for $270.
With so many people looking for hobbies to take up in the winter months of lockdown, it's the perfect time to consider building out your wardrobe if knitting doesn't stick. Although it might be a more expensive pastime than most, it's also one that your future non-pandemic self will thank you for. And as Katie Holmes demonstrates, Rag & Bone is the perfect brand to start with.
Shop the best celeb-approved Rag & Bone below.
