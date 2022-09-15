Katie Holmes’ Edgy Bangs Exude "Good Girl Gone Bad" Energy

Katie Holmes is more than the girl next door. The gentle giant is quietly one of the most influential names in the entertainment and beauty industry. When you think of Holmes, you think of "clean girl" makeup choices and casual yet polished hair, but all bets are off when it comes to New York Fashion Week.

As a "pulled up" beauty editor, I know that stepping out of my own comfort zone with beauty is far and in between. However, when it's time to become iconic — we move, and Holmes did just that with the display of her new short, razor-cut bangs for New York Fashion Week. During the week, her Audrey Hepburn-like style was seen through New York City as she dashed from shows and events. There is this belief that when a woman cuts her hair, she's about to change her life and the surprise change for the actor is certainly one that leaves us in wonder and with questions.

The retro yet futuristic style was crafted by celebrity hairstylist DJ Quintero who is also behind the iconic hair-dos of Lily Collins and Sarah Jessica Parker. Quintero strategically cut about an inch and a half above her sculpted eyebrows with fringe side-swept bangs for a '60s mod feel. What makes the change even more exciting is that just days before, Holmes was spotted with full and flowing hair before the big decision. What a difference a day, a vision and a talented stylist can make.

See more of Katie Holmes's big chop below for inspiration.