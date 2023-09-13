Katie Holmes' Black Jeans Have the Same Flattering Wide-Leg Style Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara Love to Wear

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop comfy black jeans starting at $38

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Jeans are typically thought of as casual, but there’s one style that can look sleek and elegant whether you pair it with flats, booties, or white sneakers: black denim. And Katie Holmes is showing us how.

While heading to dinner with a friend in New York City, the actress was seen in an all-black outfit including a racer neck top, ballet flats, and a crossbody bag with jeans in one of Hollywood’s favorite styles: wide-leg. In addition to Holmes, we’ve also seen stars like Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Lopez opting for the trendy silhouette.

Thanks to their relaxed design, wide-leg jeans can feel more breathable than skinny styles, and easier to move around in. And in black, they’re versatile enough to wear in casual or elegant settings, depending on how you style them.

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

If you’re looking to add a pair of black wide-leg jeans to your fall wardrobe, check out these affordable styles from Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and more — starting at just $38.

Black Wide-Leg Jeans Inspired by Katie Holmes

HDLTE Wide-Leg Jeans

Amazon

$44

$38

Buy on Amazon

The HDLTE Wide-Leg Jeans are a high-waist style with an ultra-wide leg for a loose fit that moves with you. The jeans are made of a non-stretch material that one shopper described as “soft and comfy.” They have functional pockets, are machine-washable, and come in 10 stylish washes, including blue, white, and black.

Madewell The Perfect Wide-Leg Jean

Madewell

$138

Buy on madewell.com

The “perfect” black jeans exist, and they are Madewell’s The Perfect Wide-Leg Jeans. The jeans come in a high-waist silhouette with a baggy wide leg that provides plenty of breathing room. The denim fabric is made of recycled cotton, and the premium stretch material moves with you while hugging the body for top-notch support. The fabric is specifically dyed so that the deep black hue doesn’t fade with washing. In the past week alone, more than 1,700 Madewell shoppers have added them to their carts.

Spanx Wide-Leg Jeans in Charcoal

Spanx

$168

Buy on spanx.com

Spanx recently dropped new denim styles, including the Wide-Leg Jeans in Charcoal. The pants have a pull-on design with hidden core shaping technology for a smooth front. The high-rise style is made of premium four-way stretch denim and comes in three lengths — petite, regular, and tall — in eight sizes, from XS—3X.

Whether you pair them with a satin blouse, a plaid flannel, or an oversized sweater, black jeans go with practically anything in your closet. Read on for more black jeans that you can wear every day.

Koinshha Wide-Leg Jeans

$47

Buy on Amazon

Luvamia Wide-Leg Jeans

$41

Buy on Amazon

Gap High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans

Gap

$80

Buy on gap.com

Old Navy Extra High Waisted Wide-Leg Black Jeans

Old Navy

$45

Buy on oldnavy.gap.com

Reformation Carly Slouchy Wide-Leg Jeans

Reformation

$148

Buy on Nordstrom

NYDJ Teresa Wide-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

$119

Buy on Nordstrom

Reformation Emma High Rise Wide-Leg Jean

Reformation

$148

Buy on thereformation.com

