A 15-year-old swimmer qualified for the Olympics. Katie Ledecky says she's 'the future' and 'the now'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry Bushnell
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 19: Katie Grimes of the United States reacts after competing in the Women&#x002019;s 800m freestyle final during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 19: Katie Grimes of the United States reacts after competing in the Women’s 800m freestyle final during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

When 15-year-old Katie Grimes finished third in the 1,500-meter freestyle at U.S. Olympic swimming trials on Wednesday, less than a second away from a teenage trip to Tokyo, a slightly more famous Katie approached her.

"You're the future," Katie Ledecky, the greatest female swimmer ever, told Grimes, an up-and-comer without a Wikipedia page.

Two days later, Ledecky looked up at a scoreboard in Omaha, Nebraska. She'd just won the 800 going away. She squinted into the lights for the name of the teammate who'd be joining her at the Olympics. And when she saw it, she beamed.

She looked over toward Lane 8, and beamed even brighter.

Grimes, who'd finished eighth in prelims after beating her own personal best time by almost six seconds, slashed another 11 seconds off it in the final to qualify in second place, 0.15 seconds ahead of Olympic veteran Haley Anderson in third.

Ledecky swam over lane lines toward her. Grimes was overcome with an emotional concoction of exhaustion, disbelief and joy. Ledecky grasped her hand and pulled it skyward.

And this time, Ledecky said, she offered a new proclamation: "You're the now."

Grimes became the youngest American swimmer to qualify for the Olympics since — you guessed it — Ledecky in 2012. As Ledecky strode toward an NBC microphone for a routine post-race interview, Grimes beelined for her family. Ledecky told NBC's Michele Tafoya to let Grimes savor the moment. Grimes' parents pulled her in from the front row and hugged her tight.

"I'm so proud of you!" her mom exclaimed.

With tens of thousands of eyes on her, the 15-year-old then re-found Ledecky, whose welcoming arm slid around her shoulder for another hug.

"I think Katie Squared is gonna crush it in Tokyo," Ledecky said.

Grimes grinned. When asked to describe her emotions, she shrugged and turned a left palm to the ceiling. "I don't even know," she said, as innocently as could be, as the brought that palm to her forehead. "Just speechless."

"It's been a long time," Grimes said. "I know I'm just 15, but it's a lot of work."

Then there another pat on the back from Ledecky, and the ritualistic signing of the drum that everybody who's qualified this week has scribbled on. Ledecky's name is on there. So are the likes of Lilly King, Caeleb Dressel, and a host of Olympic champs. There are other teens, but none as young as Grimes.

She was born in 2006, and a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck a couple months after her 14th birthday, few casual swimming fans had heard of the distance freestyler who trains in Nevada. Heck, heading into trials this week, she was a relative unknown.

But she exploded on Tuesday in 1,500 prelims, slashing 13 seconds off her previous best time. She improved again a day later, and very nearly stunned Omaha. Three days later, she did.

Her trajectory, in a way, is similar to that of Ledecky, who was two months younger than Grimes currently is when she qualified for London nine years ago. Ledecky stunned U.S. trials, then the world that summer, winning gold in the 800 at the Olympics.

Nine years later, Ledecky, in a way, is the biggest reason Grimes' path to stardom might have to diverge ever so slightly. Ledecky has since won four more Olympic golds and 15 world championships. She's the overwhelming favorite in the 800 and 1,500 in Tokyo. Grimes' rapid improvement probably won't be rapid enough to catch Ledecky next month.

Perhaps someday. For now, a radiant smile, a few pictures with the GOAT and a place in the spotlight alongside her will do just fine.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 19: Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes react during the Women&#x002019;s 800m freestyle medal ceremony during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 19: Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes react during the Women’s 800m freestyle medal ceremony during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays snap losing skid with absurd 9th-inning rally in Baltimore

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. capped Toronto’s ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double as the Blue Jays ended a five-game skid with a 10-7 victory over the Orioles on Saturday.

  • Three-way tie atop U.S. Open; McIlroy, DeChambeau in the hunt

    Moving Day at the U.S. Open reshuffled the leaderboard, and big names are now at the top of the mix.

  • Chris Paul out for Game 1 of Western Conference finals due to COVID-19 protocol

    Chris Paul entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

  • Report: Canadiens head coach Ducharme out 14 days after positive COVID test

    The Canadiens are losing their head coach at the worst possible time as the team will reportedly be without Dominique Ducharme for at least two weeks.

  • Gio Urshela avoids serious injury after bat splinters hit him in the eye

    Gio Urshela shook off a bat splinter to the eye and homered to give the Yankees a late lead against Oakland.

  • Reds' Joey Votto, manager David Bell ejected in wild first inning vs. Padres

    There were three ejections in the first half inning on Saturday afternoon in San Diego.

  • Anderson Silva open to boxing Paul brothers following his next fight

    Anderson Silva could test his boxing skills against Jake or Logan Paul.

  • Germany clicks at Euro 2020 with 4-2 win over Portugal

    Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal.

  • George Mason pitcher Sang Ho Baek dies after Tommy John surgery complications

    Sang Ho Baek appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, his first at George Mason.

  • Bills WR Cole Beasley calls NFLPA 'a joke' over new COVID-19 rules restricting unvaccinated players

    Cole Beasley has made it clear on social media that he isn't vaccinated, something that would instantly solve his issues with the NFL's new coronavirus protocols.

  • 'Full of waffles but devoid of life:' Fantasy football loser punished with 15 hours in Waffle House

    Lee Sanderlin finished last in his fantasy football league, and his punishment was to spend hours upon hours in a Mississippi Waffle House.

  • Toronto FC recovers from nightmarish start but concedes late goal in Orlando loss

    ORLANDO, Fla. — Eight games into the MLS season, Toronto FC has one win and is still shooting itself in the foot. But Toronto looked to have dug itself out of its latest hole Saturday night when goals by Ayo Akinola and Jonathan Osorio rescued it from a nightmarish start that saw Orlando City SC lead 2-0 after just eight minutes. Toronto regained its equilibrium and had the better chances as the game wore on. But another defensive blunder set the scene for Junior Urso's 84th-minute goal and a 3-

  • Martin, Pulock help Isles top Lightning 3-2 to tie series

    UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Martin capped New York's three-goal second period, Ryan Pulock made a diving stop in front of an open goal in the closing seconds and the Islanders held on to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Saturday night to even their Stanley Cup semifinal series at two games apiece. Josh Bailey and Mathew Barzal also scored, and Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech each had two assists. Semyon Varlamov finished with 28 saves to help the Islanders win a Game 4 to tie a series after drop

  • Sounders hold off Galaxy 2-1, extend unbeaten start to 9

    CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders extended the longest unbeaten start to a season in team history with a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night. Yeimar Gómez Andrade also scored as the MLS-leading Sounders overcame an early deficit and improved to 6-0-3, matching the eighth-longest unbeaten start in league history. The Galaxy set the MLS record in 1996 with a 12-0 start. Sacha Kljestan converted a penalty i

  • Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber leaves start due to injury

    DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber left his start against the Milwaukee Brewers after pitching two innings Saturday night due to left forearm tightness. Gomber was replaced on the mound by Jhoulys Chacin. Gomber allowed two runs and four hits with one strikeout before leaving due to the forearm issue. Both of the runs scored in the first inning, bringing an end to his streak of 23 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run at Coors Field. He had last allowed an earned run a

  • Garcia drives in 3, Correa homers as Astros beat White Sox

    HOUSTON (AP) — Astros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBIs, Carlos Correa homered and Houston beat Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Saturday night. Framber Valdez (4-0) had another strong start to help the Astros to a sixth consecutive victory, tying their longest winning streak this season. The Astros tagged Lynn (7-3), who entered with a 1.51 ERA, for eight hits and six runs — both season highs — in four innings in his shortest start of the season. Five of the runs

  • Chan Sung Jung awarded his BJJ black belt after unanimous decision win vs. Dan Ige

    It wasn’t the all-time classic that their aggressive approaches suggested it might become, but it was a fun fight that Jung pulled out by a narrow margin.

  • Urso’s late goal lifts Orlando City over Toronto FC 3-2

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Júnior Urso scored on a give-and-go with Chris Mueller in the 84th minute to lift Orlando City to a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night. Orlando City (4-1-3) opened the scoring 49 seconds into the match with Tesho Akindele slotting it through the goalkeeper’s legs. Nani made it 2-0 with a header to finish Akindele’s cross in the eighth minute. Silvester van der Water’s pressure of goalkeeper Quentin Westberg near the end line created the opportunity. Ayo Akinola pu

  • Tatis leaves game after apparently reinjuring left shoulder

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after appearing to reinjure his left shoulder diving for an RBI single by Tyler Naquin in the fifth inning. Tatis dove to his right for the ground ball and extended his left arm as he landed. He immediately reached for his left shoulder, which he partially dislocated taking a violent swing against San Francisco on April 5 — that injury landed him on the 10-day injured list. Tatis

  • Lester gets 1st win for Nats, Lindor 5 RBIs as Mets split

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Jon Lester pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning to gain his first win for Washington, Kyle Schwarber backed him with four RBIs on a pair of home runs and the Nationals beat the New York Mets 6-2 Saturday to split a day-night doubleheader. Francisco Lindor had five RBIs on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single for his first big offensive game with the Mets, who won the opener 5-1. Lester, a 37-year-old left-hander, signed a $5 million, one-year contract with th