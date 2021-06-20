A 15-year-old swimmer qualified for the Olympics. Katie Ledecky says she's 'the future' and 'the now'

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 19: Katie Grimes of the United States reacts after competing in the Women’s 800m freestyle final during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

When 15-year-old Katie Grimes finished third in the 1,500-meter freestyle at U.S. Olympic swimming trials on Wednesday, less than a second away from a teenage trip to Tokyo, a slightly more famous Katie approached her.

"You're the future," Katie Ledecky, the greatest female swimmer ever, told Grimes, an up-and-comer without a Wikipedia page.

Two days later, Ledecky looked up at a scoreboard in Omaha, Nebraska. She'd just won the 800 going away. She squinted into the lights for the name of the teammate who'd be joining her at the Olympics. And when she saw it, she beamed.

She looked over toward Lane 8, and beamed even brighter.

Grimes, who'd finished eighth in prelims after beating her own personal best time by almost six seconds, slashed another 11 seconds off it in the final to qualify in second place, 0.15 seconds ahead of Olympic veteran Haley Anderson in third.

2012: 15-year-old @katieledecky makes her first Olympic Team in the 800m.



2021: Katie Ledecky is joined by 15-year-old Katie Grimes in the 800m.



There's something special about Katies in U.S. distance swimming. #SwimTrials21 pic.twitter.com/r14AZf8XdS — Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 20, 2021

Ledecky swam over lane lines toward her. Grimes was overcome with an emotional concoction of exhaustion, disbelief and joy. Ledecky grasped her hand and pulled it skyward.

And this time, Ledecky said, she offered a new proclamation: "You're the now."

Grimes became the youngest American swimmer to qualify for the Olympics since — you guessed it — Ledecky in 2012. As Ledecky strode toward an NBC microphone for a routine post-race interview, Grimes beelined for her family. Ledecky told NBC's Michele Tafoya to let Grimes savor the moment. Grimes' parents pulled her in from the front row and hugged her tight.

"I'm so proud of you!" her mom exclaimed.

With tens of thousands of eyes on her, the 15-year-old then re-found Ledecky, whose welcoming arm slid around her shoulder for another hug.

"I think Katie Squared is gonna crush it in Tokyo," Ledecky said.

Grimes grinned. When asked to describe her emotions, she shrugged and turned a left palm to the ceiling. "I don't even know," she said, as innocently as could be, as the brought that palm to her forehead. "Just speechless."

"You're the future. She's the now."



15-year-old Katie Grimes will join THE Katie Ledecky at the #TokyoOlympics this summer. #SwimTrials21



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/bLQQa1G8Qh — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 20, 2021

"It's been a long time," Grimes said. "I know I'm just 15, but it's a lot of work."

Then there another pat on the back from Ledecky, and the ritualistic signing of the drum that everybody who's qualified this week has scribbled on. Ledecky's name is on there. So are the likes of Lilly King, Caeleb Dressel, and a host of Olympic champs. There are other teens, but none as young as Grimes.

She was born in 2006, and a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck a couple months after her 14th birthday, few casual swimming fans had heard of the distance freestyler who trains in Nevada. Heck, heading into trials this week, she was a relative unknown.

But she exploded on Tuesday in 1,500 prelims, slashing 13 seconds off her previous best time. She improved again a day later, and very nearly stunned Omaha. Three days later, she did.

Her trajectory, in a way, is similar to that of Ledecky, who was two months younger than Grimes currently is when she qualified for London nine years ago. Ledecky stunned U.S. trials, then the world that summer, winning gold in the 800 at the Olympics.

Nine years later, Ledecky, in a way, is the biggest reason Grimes' path to stardom might have to diverge ever so slightly. Ledecky has since won four more Olympic golds and 15 world championships. She's the overwhelming favorite in the 800 and 1,500 in Tokyo. Grimes' rapid improvement probably won't be rapid enough to catch Ledecky next month.

Perhaps someday. For now, a radiant smile, a few pictures with the GOAT and a place in the spotlight alongside her will do just fine.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 19: Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes react during the Women’s 800m freestyle medal ceremony during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

