Katie Couric reveals birth of first grandchild, significance behind name: 'I am thrilled'

Katie Couric is breaking the sweetest news of her career: She's officially a grandma.

In an Instagram post Sunday, the television journalist revealed her daughter Ellie gave birth to a son on Saturday. The arrival marks Couric’s first grandchild.

"John Albert Dobrosky was born on his due date, Saturday, March 23rd at 8:23 am, just shy of seven pounds," Couric wrote alongside a photo of Ellie and son-in-law Mark Dobrosky. "Mom and Dad are over the moon, (and) I am thrilled to have my first grandchild."

Couric shared additional photos in the post, including a closeup shot of baby John sleeping and pics of daughter Caroline and husband John Molner sharing in the excitement of welcoming the newborn. "We feel so blessed. 💙🥰🍼👶🏻💙" she wrote.

The former "Today" show co-host also revealed her grandson's nickname will be "Jay" as a tribute to Couric's late husband Jay Monahan, who died of colon cancer in 1998.

"He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather," Couric wrote.

'A little miracle': Michelle Yeoh celebrates birth of grandchild on New Year's Day

Katie Couric says she’s ‘looking forward’ to being a grandmother

In an interview with USA TODAY earlier this month, Couric opened up about becoming a first-time grandmother.

Couric gushed that she was eager to begin her role as a devoted, doting grandma. "I'm looking forward to spending time with my grandchild and just doing the fun stuff because grandparents get to do the fun stuff," such as serving ice cream for breakfast, she joked.

The "Next Question with Katie Couric" host added that the milestone offered a sobering reminder of her age.

"It reminds me that oh, holy barnyard epitaph – I'm old enough to be a grandmother," Couric said. "But I think I'll get over that pretty quickly. And everyone says it's a love that's hard to describe when you see your first grandchild. And you know, when you see your baby having a baby, it's pretty miraculous."

Story continues

Katie Couric interview: Journalist talks colon cancer awareness, breast cancer diagnosis and becoming a grandmother

On a bittersweet note, Couric also said the birth of her grandson reminds her of her former husband Molner's death.

"I think about him often, but especially when our daughters are graduating from college or got a promotion or won a prize and now with our oldest daughter Ellie having a baby," Couric said. "It just reminds me of all the things that he has missed."

Contributing: Erin Jensen, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Katie Couric becomes first-time grandmother, shares photos of grandson